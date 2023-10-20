Durgapreneur 2023: FreeFlow Ventures, Team Taurus & Newtown Sarbojanin celebrate Modern Durgas from the Startup World

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20: DurgaPreneur, inspired by UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja, is more than an event. It is a movement led by Freeflow Ventures and NTS (Newtown Sarbojanin) and supported by noteworthy names like Startup India, Invest India, NITI Ayog, GeM (Government E-Marketplace). We aim to nurture early-stage ideas and changemakers across India, aiming to transform Kolkata into an entrepreneurial hub.Under "DurgaPreneur", we celebrate 'Modern Durgas' - strong, innovative women. Durgapreneur is to be hosted at City Square, Newtown, and Newtown Business Club on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of October, 2023.

Durgapreneur has achieved significant milestones, including receiving 923 national nominations representing 21 states, with 50 participants in each category selected to exhibit and pitch on the ground. The event features 80+ jury members, investors, CSR Funds, and speakers from across the country. With 97 ecosystem partners and engagement with 200+ local changemakers and entrepreneurs, Durgapreneur is fosteringa powerful network of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In the vibrant tapestry of Bengal's entrepreneurial landscape, Durgapreneur shines as a beacon of innovation and growth. Proudly organized to nurture local talent and promote sustainability, it aligns perfectly with the essence of Bengal's entrepreneurial spirit. In synergy with the fiery zeal of Durga Puja in Bengal, Durgapreneur catalyzes transformative change through innovation and fostering talent.

Freeflow Ventures is a Venture Builder and Venture Studio partner based in India (with functional offices in London, Kuala Lumpur, Kenya, Dubai, USA). New Town Sarbojonin (NTS) is the organizing committee of the Durga Puja celebration atCity Square, New Town, Kolkata which saw a crowd of nearly 1 million pandal hoppers lastyear. Team Taurus is a real estate development firm that is committed to creating sustainableand environmental-friendly buildings.

Notable Investment Partners and Enablers at Durgapreneur - EthAum Venture Partners, Mumbai Angels Network Pvt. Ltd, HerMoneyTalks, Lead Angels, Women of Wonders, Vygr Media Private Limited, Aspire for Her, LetsVenture, Faad Network, Goa Angel Network, GI ventures, WE HUB Foundation, She Capital, to name a few.

Durgapreneur aims to make Bengal a leading entrepreneurial hub by facilitating the 'Modern Day Durgas'. Participants can expect significant visibility and global exposure, networking opportunities with India's best investors, learning and mentorship from noteworthy legends of the field, access to funding and ecosystem engagement.

In essence, Durgapreneur is a movement that echoes Bengal's rich heritage while propelling its businesses into a future defined by innovation, sustainability, and global relevance.

Contact Information:

Contact Person Name: Gunjan Kulthia

Email ID: communications@freeflow.zone

Phone Number: 8777890815

