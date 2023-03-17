Duroflex becomes India's Sleepiest Page to celebrate World Sleep Day

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (/NewsVoir): The era of high-speed internet has brought forth a lot of things. It has made things that seemed hitherto unattainable, possible. With content available in multiple formats and at one's fingertips, content consumption has increased too. But on the flipside, content consumption in the late evenings and before bedtime has led to delayed and disturbed sleep. In order to address this issue, this World Sleep Day, Duroflex, India's sleep expert has come up with a unique digital-first campaign, 'India's Sleepiest Page', to continue its commitment to helping India sleep better. The brand has brought on board Sunil Chhetri, one of the most celebrated players in Indian Football, to help spread the message of adopting a good sleep routine.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Duroflex is championing the cause of helping individuals fight a widespread habit that impact their night's sleep and overall wellbeing, and spread authentic information in collaboration with credible voices. Night-time scrolling emerged as one of the most common tech habits which negatively impact sleep. The blue light emitted by digital devices disturbs circadian rhythm, stimulates the brain and forces it to feel alert and awake. Consuming exciting content on the internet induces dopamine, the happy hormone and delays sleep. To counter this impact, India's sleep coach, Duroflex, has launched 'India's Sleepiest Page' campaign where the brand will host a series of unexciting content on its digital platforms to help the audience wind down and prepare for a good night's sleep.

Duroflex has roped in sports star Sunil Chhetri, a firm advocate of quality sleep, to feature in their brand film. Chhetri has previously gone on record to talk about the importance of sound sleep, going to bed early and using no devices in the bedroom. This makes him a great fit for a brand which understands the importance of sleep and is devoted to spreading awareness about healthy sleep. The campaign is built on 3 digital films in which one can see Chhetri talking about how consuming exciting content is not going to help people sleep and that they should rather watch him do some unexciting stuff that will not energize their brain at bedtime, instead help them wind down.

Commenting on the digital-first campaign, Mohanraj J., CEO, Duroflex said," Everyone wants to sleep better, however, most need help to get sound sleep. As India's sleep coach, this World Sleep Day, we have created a unique offering like India's Sleepiest Page, which stands true to our endeavour to get India to adopt good sleep patterns and bridge any sleep gaps. We are honoured to partner with a renowned sportsperson like Sunil Chhetri, who will help us forward the objective of this campaign."

In addition to this, customers visiting Duroflex's website to scroll and shop at night will receive an advisory saying 'shopping late at night is not advisable'. By doing so, Duroflex prioritizes consumer sleep health over product sales.

