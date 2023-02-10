Duroflex partners with Pando for customer-first, omnichannel fulfillment

Duroflex, India's fastest-growing mattress manufacturer, has partnered with Pando to digitize their supply chain & logistics operations to enable end-to-end visibility & optimization across their omnichannel distribution network. Duroflex has doubled its growth in the past two years and is currently digitizing its business processes and transforming into a truly omnichannel & digital brand. The "phygital" company now sells mattresses, sleep accessories, and furniture through multiple channels, whether it's retail stores across 50+ cities or e-commerce websites, to both end-consumers & businesses. "A large part of our pace of growth can be attributed to the digitization of processes that created a huge business impact. Digital transformation has to be a business-forward and not a technology-forward endeavor. With Pando powering our logistics operations, we aim to build agility across our supply chain, optimize our logistics costs and fulfill our customer needs better," said Vipin Rustagi, CIO Duroflex.

Duroflex is implementing Pando Fulfillment Cloud to:

- Minimize per ton freight spend with 100% executable dynamic dispatch plans, optimized based on truck type/size, load selection of product mix, route calculation, and consignee clubbing opportunities.

- Get insights on best rates & transporter performance benchmarks from the Pando network and procure vehicles using a digital-first negotiation process.

- Digitize freight planning & management from first mile to last mile and ensure 100% contract compliance, tying back to automated invoice audit & reconciliation for payments.

- And improve service levels & product availability for retail, B2B & D2C, using the ability to track and trace consignments & providing real-time ETA & exception alerts. "Duroflex is known for its' consistent customer experience across all points of interactions, be it on the website/Apps or at their stores, thereby building a truly seamless omnichannel experience. As one of the fastest growing mattress manufacturers in India, their focus was always on being agile, and Pando is proud to be their digital-first supply chain partner for enabling Duroflex's customer-first growth ambitions," said Parvesh Ghai, Chief Revenue Officer APAC, PandoCorp.

