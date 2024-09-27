Dutch Water Delegation visits Braj Region to discuss issues on Water Management

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a significant stride towards enhancing water management and overall development in the Braj Region, Dr. (CA) Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Valuecent Group and Chairman of the India Dutch Financial Corridor, spearheaded a consortium of leading Dutch companies to Mathura.

The delegation engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP), a body constituted under the Uttar Pradesh Braj Niyojan Aur Vikas Board (Sanshodhan) Adhiniyam 2017, focusing on preservation, development and maintaining the aesthetic quality of Braj heritage. This institution is running under the guidance of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The deliberations with Dutch companies were held in the presence of Shailja Kant Misra, Vice Chairman UPBTVP; Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO UPBTVP; Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of Mathura, Shashank Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner of Mathura with various government officials from Irrigation, Pollution Control Board in Mathura on September 12, 2024.

Valuecent's unparalleled expertise and extensive network have been pivotal in assembling a consortium of Dutch companies renowned for their specialization in water management. The Netherlands, a global leader in water management, water treatment, river rejuvenation, and wastewater management, brings its cutting-edge technologies and practices to the forefront. This consortium is dedicated to tackling the water challenges in the Braj Region which requires a comprehensive approach that includes modern water treatment technologies, sustainable water use practices, and the rejuvenation of natural water bodies to restore the ecological balance and ensure a reliable water supply for the region.

Key Participants and Their Contributions

The delegation included notable figures such as:

* Brigitte van Baren, Chairperson of Living Peace Projects Foundation, who emphasized water awareness and education. Her initiative, the Living Cycles Building, aims to provide drinking water, energy, and sanitation awareness through accessible educational materials.

* Ajay Dhar, Business Development Director of Royal Haskoning DHV, highlighted the company's long-standing expertise in water and wastewater treatment, urban drainage, and flood management. Royal Haskoning DHV's presence in India for over five decades underscores their commitment to sustainable development.

* Krishna Joshi and Yogesh Kumar from Wavin Group discussed their innovative solutions for managing drinking water, rainwater, and wastewater. Their work in water pipes and drip irrigation is crucial for sustainable infrastructure development.

* Shailesh Haribhakti, Founder of Bharat Clean River Foundation, is keen to join hands in the cleaning up of the Yamuna River. His extensive experience as a Chartered Accountant and his role in various prominent organizations make him a valuable asset to the consortium.

* Baroruchi Mishra, CEO of NET Enterprise, is focused on delivering engineering and projects in the oil and gas sector and the energy transition space. His company aims to build a plant in the Mathura region for chemical recycling of single-use plastics.

* Prashasti Bali, Marketing Head of Paques, leads the biotech revolution in wastewater and biogas. Their biological treatment systems help companies recycle water and revitalize resources.

* Puneet Raman, Indian Representative of PUM, a Dutch NGO specializing in wastewater solutions, brings decades of expertise to the table.

* Krishna Pathak, Partner of Dhamma Capital, focuses on investments in the climate, water, and energy sectors. His connections with global funds are pivotal for navigating fundraising efforts.*

* Shikha Hassija, Project Coordinator, plays a crucial role in organizing and managing the consortium's initiatives.

Innovative Technologies and Sustainable Solutions

The consortium also showcased cutting-edge technologies such as the Bubble Barrier Technology, represented by Mrs. van Baren. This innovative solution captures plastic pollution in rivers, directing it to the surface and into a catchment system, thereby reducing environmental impact. Additionally, the consortium introduced advanced water treatment systems, smart irrigation techniques, and sustainable infrastructure solutions. These technologies are designed to not only address current water management challenges but also to promote long-term environmental sustainability and resilience. By integrating these innovative solutions, the consortium aims to create a model for sustainable development that can be replicated in other regions facing similar issues.

Future Prospects and Impact

The consortium's efforts are aiming to bring transformative changes to the water management landscape in Mathura. By mobilizing investments and fostering international collaborations, these initiatives aim to significantly contribute to India's sustainable development goals. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing local issues and sets a benchmark for future initiatives in sustainable development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor