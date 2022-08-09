Dyninno opens new office in Cyber City; plans more offices in Gurugram and Mumbai

Dyninno India, a part of the global Dyninno group of compes that provides products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 markets, has opened a new office to accommodate its rapidly expanding workforce.

Dyninno India's new office is situated at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, to accommodate up to 600 people at a given time and comfortably accommodate 1000 employees in rotating shifts. Dyninno India, which currently has over 300 employees, plans to increase its staff to over 500 by the end of 2022.

"Our new office has been planned to accommodate the rapidly growing workforce in our operations and IT divisions. With a vision to establish a robust IT division that would support all entities under the global Dyninno group, we are hiring actively in India. Moreover, we plan to develop our fintech and entertech divisions, and the new office has been designed to reflect that vision. We invested millions of dollars in the construction of the new office facility. We firmly believe the workspace should be comfortable, inspiring, and artistic. We've invested months on finalizing every nitty-gritty to ensure the essence of Dyninno's culture reflects throughout our new workspace," says Aleksejs Histjajevs, Director of Dyninno India.

The visitor experience at Dyninno's new office starts from the lift lobby itself. There is a lounge area for employees to provide them with a space for relaxation, meditation, and conversations over coffee. There is a gaming and reading zone as well, where employees can play board games, access a mini library, and explore virtual gaming too.

The conference room has been designed like a mini amphitheatre to make meetings informal and more collaborative.

The multinational Dyninno group forayed into India in 2019 and commenced operations at a 10,000 sq ft workspace in Gurugram. Despite the pandemic, the orgzation continued growing and hiring. To further strengthen its presence in India, Dyninno plans to open more offices in Gurugram and Mumbai by the end of 2023.

Dyninno is a group of compes providing products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 markets. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco. The company's founder is Alex Weinstein. Today, 3,500 professionals work in the company around the world. Its offices are located in the USA, UK, Colombia, Latvia, India, Moldova, Roma, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Dyninno India is part of the US-based Dyninno Group. Dyninno India began operations in 2019 at DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana. It operates in two sectors - Travel and Information Technology. The travel division operates in the B2B and B2C segments and provides a range of travel products and services to a global customer base. Dyninno India's IT division - Dynatech - acts as the IT and operating center for the entire Dyninno Group.

