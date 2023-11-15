E-commerce Platform Cossouq Makes Strides in The Beauty Industry Intending to Clock 3X Growth the Following Year

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 15: In a significant evolution, Cossouq, the online marketplace reshaping the beauty and skincare landscape, has experienced substantial growth, establishing itself as a noteworthy player. Led by Founder & CEO, Parth Patel, Cossouq has successfully created a distinct space for itself. The platform stays true to its values of inclusivity and empowerment, aiming to rewrite the narrative of unrealistic beauty standards that are all but commonplace. With a catalogue boasting over 14,000+ products from 350+ brands across the cosmetics, skin, hair, health, and personal care industries Cossouq has positioned itself as a comprehensive solution provider for anyone seeking quality beauty and skincare products. This success underscores Cossouq's emergence as a significant contributor to the beauty market, challenging societal norms and carving its niche in the industry.

Cossouq, which was launched in August 2021, goes beyond merely offering products; it cultivates a community where beauty is not confined by conventional standards. By curating a diverse selection from renowned brands like Lakme, Neutrogena, Inglot, Star Struck by Sunny Leone, Khadi Essentials, T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co., to Vega, and more, Cossouq ensures that every consumer, regardless of age, gender, or background, finds a personalized and inclusive solution for their evolving beauty and skincare preferences. Their product range caters to the evolving beauty and skincare needs of the new-age consumer.

Cossouq's dedication to inclusivity extends beyond just offering a diverse range of products. It is embedded in the very ethos of the brand, shaping its mission and values. In an industry often criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty standards, The inclusive online marketplace takes a firm stance by actively challenging these norms. The brand embraces people of all backgrounds and identities, challenging the conventional beauty standards that have long dominated the industry. This dedication to inclusivity is reflected in the products offered and the brand's impactful campaigns.

Cossouq has used its platform to launch several noteworthy campaigns that tackle stereotypes and promote inclusivity. One of its most celebrated campaigns is the "Samjha Kar" campaign, which marked the brand's debut in the market. This campaign is a powerful statement that forces society to confront its biases and preconceived notions. The "Samjha Kar" campaign opens by highlighting the concept of equality and its frequent compromise. The phrase "Samjha Kar," which often serves as a dismissive response to those who venture onto a different path, is turned on its head in this campaign. It challenges society to understand and accept that in this new age, those who dare to be different will not back down or hide their true selvesfeaturing individuals who challenge societal norms, such as drag queen Mark Mascarenhas and flair bartender Ami Shroff. These extraordinary people share their struggles, the recognition they often do not receive, and the stereotypes they confront daily. The campaign, through their stories, emphasizes that Cossouq caters to everyone, regardless of age, gender, sexuality, or race. Cossouq has always envisioned new-age inclusion that values diversity and uniqueness as a carefully operated marketplace. Apart from releasing the company's debut campaign #SamjhaKar, the brand has also hosted talk shows with women entrepreneurs and unconventional mothers for women and Mother's Day respectively, establishing its market communication boldly and appealingly.

On the growth of the platform, Parth Patel, CEO, and Co-founder, Cossouq commented, "Empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty has always been at the heart of Cossouq's mission. As we witness the remarkable strides we've made in challenging industry norms and fostering inclusivity, it reaffirms our commitment to reshaping the beauty narrative. Cossouq is not just a marketplace; it's a movement that celebrates diversity and authenticity. We believe in a future where everyone feels seen and accepted, and we're excited to continue pioneering positive change in the world of skincare and makeup."

Cossouq's success story is not just about business growth but also about its positive impact on society. By redefining beauty standards and promoting inclusivity, the brand is contributing to a more accepting and diverse world. As the brand continues to expand its product range and influence, it is not only reshaping the beauty and skincare industry but also challenging society to question its preconceived notions of beauty and identity. In a world where individuality should be celebrated, Cossouq stands as a testament to the power of authenticity and inclusivity, paving the way for a more inclusive and accepting future in the beauty industry.

