E-Factor Experiences Limited Reports Stellar Financial Performance for FY 2023-24

New Delhi (India), May 30: E-Factor Experiences Limited, a premier event management and live experience creation company, has declared its financial results for the financial year 2023-24. These being first Annual results, since the company’s public listing in October 2023, were announced at the board meeting held in the National Capital Region of Delhi.

Impressive Financial Highlights:

Turnover: The company’s turnover surged from ₹113.9 crore in FY 2022-23 to an impressive ₹142.1 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a significant growth trajectory.

Profit Before Tax (PBT): E-Factor's PBT soared by over 100%, jumping from ₹9.27 crore to ₹20.0 crore, showcasing the company's robust financial health.

Profit After Tax (PAT): The PAT witnessed a staggering increase of nearly 116%, reaching ₹14.9 crore compared to ₹6.9 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting exceptional profitability.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): The EPS on the expanded equity is now ₹11.42, up from ₹7.18 in the previous financial year on the non-diluted equity, demonstrating strong shareholder value.

Revenue Breakdown:

Cultural, Public Engagement, Tourism and Government Events: Contributing almost 80% of the total revenue, this segment remains the cornerstone of E-Factor's business.

Multimedia Shows and Immersive Experiences: This segment accounted for 14% of the revenue, highlighting the company's diversification and innovative offerings.

High-Profile Social Events: Generating about 6% of the revenue, these events underscore E-Factor's capability in managing exclusive and high-profile engagements.

Future Outlook and Dividend Proposal:

The board expressed optimism about the company’s prospects for the ongoing financial year 2024-25, forecasting an impressive top-line growth of 40 to 50%. This positive outlook is expected to further solidify E-Factor's market position and enhance shareholder value.

In light of the robust financial performance, the board has recommended a 10% dividend, which will be distributed upon approval at the Annual General Meeting.

