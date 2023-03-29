E Ink Teams up with Indian Tech OEM SuperUs to Drive Localization in India

New Delhi [India], March 29 (/PRNewswire): E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, and SuperUs Systems have partnered to drive localization in India for ePaper devices to expand applications and explore new ways to localize ePaper technology in India.

There is a growing demand for sustainable outdoor displays that minimize recurring energy costs. E Ink's ePaper displays are low power, energy-saving displays with a reflective surface that utilizes the surrounding ambient light, making them ideal for outdoor usage.

E Ink will provide ePaper Display (EPD) panels to SuperUs Systems for developing sustainable ePaper devices and SuperUs Systems will build a connected information ecosystem to localize the technology for India.

SuperUs Systems is making sustainable devices accessible and responding to the ever-increasing need for environmentally-friendly devices in India by investing in its R&D capability and enhancing their manufacturing facility to provide a specialized product line for e-paper devices.

"We are glad to be part of the E Ink ecosystem," says Ali Hussain Cochin, Founder of SuperUs Systems. "We are localizing technology, with a goal to build devices from an Indian context. Every Smart City needs smart devices that can efficiently work on low energy consumption as well. SuperUs Systems is building such devices using E Ink ePaper displays like connected Bus Stops, Hospitals, Retail, Railways and many more. These products help attain sustainability goals in every vertical it serves, thereby leading the country to comply with the global goals of achieving a cleaner environment for our future generations."

"We are excited to work with SuperUs to bring new E Ink-enabled solutions to the India market," said Vignesh Sanmugam, Director, E Ink. "Our technology provides the power of digitizing information with a low-power solution that gives cities the ability to meet their sustainability goals."

E Ink technology is developing energy-efficient Smart City Solutions globally and has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has also been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and promote sustainable technologies.

E Ink has also been studying the CO2 effects of displays using paper or LCD versus ePaper displays. Findings have shown significant CO2 savings with the use of E Ink ePaper displays.

E Ink and SuperUs Systems are participating in Smart City Expo 2023 in Delhi to showcase a complete Smart City Solution to the World. Smart City Expo, Delhi is on March 27th, 28th, and 29th 2023.

E Ink is the originator, pioneer, and commercial leader in e-paper technology. The company delivers its advanced display products to the world's most influential brands and manufacturers, enabling them to install extremely durable, low-power displays in previously impossible or unimaginable applications and environments.

SuperUs is an Indian Tech OEM building connected Information Systems with innovative technology and smart devi

