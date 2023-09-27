E-Revbay Launches My Loan Bhai & Car Par Loan to transform customer loan journey

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: E-Revbay Pvt. Ltd., a fintech start-up, introduces two game-changing D2C products, My Loan Bhai and Car Par Loan, to revolutionise credit decision-making for customers seeking loans from banks and NBFCs. Both of these customer-facing websites aim to make a customer’s loan journey intelligent, transparent, and easy.

My Loan Bhai redefines the loan experience by focusing on a customer’s credit history. Unlike other loan aggregators, My Loan Bhai offers a unique feature: free credit analysis for customers. This tool provides a comprehensive view of a customer's current financial obligations and advises them on the best options for raising funds by way of a personal loan, a home loan top-up, or a car loan.

The Credit Analysis Report (CAR) generated by My Loan Bhai is based on Equifax Credit Bureau Score, backed by AI-based proprietary algorithms developed by E-Revbay. The detailed CAR offers debt consolidation advice, ensuring customers make informed financial decisions. My Loan Bhai's mission is clear: to empower individuals to understand, manage, and navigate their loans effectively.

Car Par Loan stands out by enabling customers to get a bank loan of up to 200% of their current car's value. Car Par Loan uses a combination of a customer’s car information and their credit score to offer the best loan options for purchasing a new or used car or even leveraging one’s existing vehicle. This innovative approach ensures that customers can top up their car loan up to 200% of the car’s current value.

E-Revbay is a fintech start-up based in Mumbai. The four-year-old company has created a tech-enabled DSA aggregation platform called Finqy (pronounced fin-key) in the B2B space. The company is also developing intelligent financial decision-making tools like Test My Policy for health insurance and Test My Loan for Home Loan Balance Transfer. These tools empower customers with the insights they need to make informed financial decisions and navigate the complex world of loans and policies.

Manish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of E-Revbay, commented, “At E-Revbay, we’re committed to simplifying complex financial processes for everyone. Our intelligent decision-making tools make it easy for customers to understand their credit worthiness and help them raise cost-effective funds. We offer free and transparent advice that helps customers navigate their way through various financial products, be they health insurance or loans. With our D2C brands and tools, we’re not just making loans more accessible but also helping individuals and businesses take charge of their financial futures.”

E-Revbay’s launch of My Loan Bhai and Car Par Loan marks a significant step towards democratising customer information in the financial services industry. These innovations emphasise transparency, simplicity, and empowerment, ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can navigate the complex world of loans and debt consolidation with confidence.

