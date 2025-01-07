e-Shram portal now available in all 22 scheduled languages

New Delhi, Jan 7 The e-Shram portal, that helps unorganised workers access various social sector schemes. is now available in all 22 scheduled languages, the government informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya launched the multilingual functionality on e-Shram portal during an event in the national capital.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted the growing trust in the e-Shram platform, sharing that the portal records an average of over 30,000 registrations per day by unorganised workers.

The minister urged all unorganised workers to register on the e-Shram portal to avail benefits of various government schemes designed to support their welfare, livelihood and well-being.

Worker registrations on the e-shram portal crossed 30 crores last year.

So far, 12 social security/welfare schemes have been integrated and mapped with eShram. These includes One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), among others.

The IT Ministry’s Bhashini project has been leveraged to upgrade the e-Shram portal with 22 languages. The previous version was available only in English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.

The minister further emphasised that registration on the portal would facilitate access to a broad spectrum of social security schemes and initiatives.

For greater outreach and to ensure a seamless and user-centric experience, Dr Mandaviya mentioned that engagement of mediators such as Common Service Centres (CSCs), bank correspondents, post offices, MY Bharat volunteers, etc., will be explored.

Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, elaborated that the ministry has been working on enabling e-Shram as a ‘one stop solution’ for seamless access to government schemes tailored for welfare and social protection of unorganised workers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor