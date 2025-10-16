Ealtic: Blending Ancient Indian Culture with Future Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Ealtic is changing the way Indian culture is experienced around the world. By combining ancient traditions with XR (Extended Reality) technology, the company is creating immersive experiences that connect the traditional way of life with innovation. Their work represents yet another expansion of the opportunity to utilize modern advanced technology to preserve and present India's cultural legacy in an engaging and interactive manner.

Bringing Culture to Life with Experiential Technology

At its essence, Ealtic is a digital wellness company that is committed to the sustainability and promotion of India's rich cultural past through immersive storytelling. Ealtic Mixed Reality app, available globally on the Meta Quest Store, brings traditional cultural narratives to immersive interactive experiences for the user to explore, learn and connect to Indian ancestry in a contemporary immersive way.

Ealtic leverages Unreal Engine 5 to marry cinematic visuals with interactive design to reproduce cultural stories, rituals, and art forms into immersive spaces. The intention is not only to offer entertainment and engagement, but the purpose of Ealtic is to educate and inspire by making ancient wisdom across Indian culture live digitally on an interactive platform.

A Meaning Beyond Entertainment

There are strengths to Ealtic that emerge from its multi-dimensionality to technology. Ealtic clearly does not exist solely to entertain - it is a learning tool, a storytelling method and a digital archive of culture. The app is an experience of India's traditional practices; a meaningful experience that promotes learning and mental wellness through sensory engagement.

Global Reach and Human-Centered Design

Ealtic's growing global presence is fuelled by its human-centred design approach. Every experience in the app is designed to incite emotional connection, curiosity, and deeper understanding. By designing specifically around how technology can foster human connection, Ealtic bridges cultures and generations through human and technological ecosystems.

In Search of New Possibilities

Beyond cultural storytelling, Ealtic is seeking new opportunities in digital wellness, education/learning, and cross-cultural development. Future versions of the app will be designed to support guided wellness experiences inspired by Indian philosophy that utilise immersive technology to support relaxation, mindfulness, and overall regulation.

Ealtic's ecosystem is still in development - integrating virtual spaces to learn music, explore ancient art, and provide access to virtual heritage walks The company's work is based on its mission to innovate with a purpose that expands the human experience.

Who's Behind Ealtic?

Saurabh Saxena, a technologist and social entrepreneur, is the backbone of Ealtic and embodies the notion of creativity with purpose. Saurabh has extensive experience in XR and software development in both the UAE and India and has led initiatives like the Delhi Technology Club and Xtroft Tech - Dubai.

Saurabh, who began by developing early software prototypes before creating innovative immersive platforms, has a powerful story about his continued interest in technology's capacity to advance humanity's higher capabilities. His visualisation of Ealtic is based on a belief that through startups we shouldn't only be amazed; we should also heal, learn, and connect.

Through this tapestry, he highlights how digital innovation can be leveraged for humanity through culture, learning, and a deeper understanding across the globe.

About Ealtic (OPC) Private Limited

Ealtic (OPC) Private Limited is a digital wellness company leveraging XR technology to preserve and honour India's traditional and cultural history. Their purpose is to create significant digital exchanges based on immersive storytelling, learning, and mindfulness that connect people to tradition in a modern context.

Media Contact:

Saurabh Saxena

Founder, Ealtic (OPC) Private Limited

Website: https://www.ealtic.com/

