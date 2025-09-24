Earkart Limited IPO Opens on September 25, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Earkart Limited (The Company, Earkart) is a technology-driven hearing healthcare solutions provider, proposing to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, September 25, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 49.26 Crore, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 36,49,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with an IPO Price of ₹ 135 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Non-Institutional Investors - 17,32,000 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - 17,32,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 1,85,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized by the Company for capital expenditure requirements related to setting up the Shop-in-Shop business model in ENT/Ophthalmic clinics across India, establishing infrastructure for operational activities, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. The issue will open on September 25, 2025, and will close on September 29, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited, and The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr Rohit Misra, Chairman and Managing Director of Earkart Limited, expressed, "At Earkart Limited, our mission has always been to make high-quality hearing healthcare solutions affordable and accessible to every corner of India. With our proprietary technologies such as the OMNI Audiometer, an extensive product portfolio under our EQFY, Fame, and Radius brands, and our growing Shop-in-Shop network, we have created a strong foundation built on innovation, social impact, and accessibility. Our partnerships with government bodies, supply through GeM and ALIMCO, and our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities further strengthen our commitment to delivering modern hearing solutions to underserved communities.

The funds raised will fuel our Shop-in-Shop expansion, strengthen infrastructure, and support working capital. This will help us scale faster, widen our reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and accelerate innovation reinforcing our leadership in affordable, technology-driven hearing healthcare."

Mr Deepak Sharma, Founder and Chairman of SarthiCapital Advisors Private Limited, said, We are glad to partner with Earkart Limited in its IPO journey. The company's innovative, technology-driven approach to affordable hearing healthcare, combined with its strong government partnerships and expanding Shop-in-Shop network, positions it for significant growth. The IPO will provide the resources needed to expand its footprint into new markets, strengthen infrastructure, and accelerate product innovation enabling Earkart to scale faster and deliver greater value to customers.

