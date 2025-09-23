EarlyJobs Expands with New Franchise in Rampur, Strengthening Recruitment Network Across West UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: EarlyJobs, India's first tech-enabled recruitment platform, has officially launched its new franchise in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. With this strategic expansion, EarlyJobs is positioning Rampur as a key hub to serve not only the local market but also the wider UP region. The new franchise is expected to bridge the gap between talent emerging from Tier-2 and Tier-3 colleges and the growing demand for skilled professionals from companies nationwide.

Rampur Franchise Inauguration

The Rampur franchise has been established with a strong focus on enabling students and young graduates from smaller towns to access structured recruitment support that was traditionally concentrated in metropolitan areas. EarlyJobs will be working directly with colleges and training institutions across Rampur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and the UP belt to provide placement opportunities, skill assessments, and job readiness support. By creating these linkages, the company is ensuring that graduates from regional institutions have the same opportunities to succeed as their peers in metro cities.

Commenting on the launch, Saurav Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of EarlyJobs, said: “Our mission has always been to make hiring faster, fairer, and more inclusive. With the Rampur franchise, we are deepening our presence in North India while also focusing on students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 colleges. These students often lack access to structured placement systems, and our platform will ensure they are noticed by top recruiters both locally and nationally. With the support of our AI-powered tools, we will connect candidates and recruiters more efficiently, ensuring opportunities reach where they are needed the most.

The Rampur franchise will be built around three key focus areas. First, Recruitment Solutions will provide companies with end-to-end hiring services, supported by EarlyJobs' extensive recruiter network. This will allow businesses to hire faster while ensuring quality candidates are matched to their roles. Second, AI Skill Assessments through the EarlyJobsAI platform will give candidates the ability to prove their abilities through standardized aptitude, communication, and technical evaluations. These assessments are designed to reduce bias in hiring and create a transparent system where skills speak louder than background.

The launch of the Rampur franchise is more than just geographic expansion, it is a continuation of EarlyJobs broader vision to build India's largest network of tech-enabled recruitment franchises. The company's approach is inclusive by design, not only creating opportunities for students and freshers but also enabling women recruiters, freelance professionals to thrive in the recruitment ecosystem.

With its unique blend of technology and human networks, EarlyJobs has already partnered with leading companies such as HDFC, Cogent, Shaadi.com, and Jindal. The Rampur franchise is set to extend these opportunities to the North Indian market, ensuring that talent from the region is effectively connected with top employers. This expansion is expected to make a measurable difference in employability outcomes, especially for colleges that have traditionally struggled with low placement rates.

By bringing AI-powered recruitment technology and localized operations together, EarlyJobs is creating a scalable model that not only transforms how hiring is done in India but also ensures that opportunities reach every corner of the country. The Rampur franchise marks a new chapter in this journey, strengthening the company's commitment to fair, fast, and inclusive hiring.

