Earn Assured Returns with Flexible Payouts; Invest in FDs on Bajaj Markets

By ANI | Published: December 26, 2023 11:07 AM2023-12-26T11:07:59+5:302023-12-26T11:10:05+5:30
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and an online marketplace, presents a range of fixed deposit schemes from various trusted partners. Investors aiming for regular income can opt for non-cumulative FDs with periodic interest payouts.
Here are the FD issuers available on Bajaj Markets:
*Disclaimer: The mentioned interest rates are subject to change at the issuers' discretion.
Utilise the FD calculator to estimate potential returns and plan investments efficiently for long- or short-term goals. Open an FD conveniently from home and enjoy benefits such as,
* Auto-renewal
* Flexible tenors (7 days - 10 years),
* Low minimum deposit, starting at Rs. 1,000
* Tax deductions under Section 80C for tax-saver FDs,
* Option for periodic interest payouts (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual)
To begin your savings journey, download the Bajaj Markets' app or visit the official website. Also, explore a range of other investment options like mutual funds, US Stocks, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and more.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app