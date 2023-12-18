Earn Golden Returns: Invest in SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Individuals can now start investing in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche 2023-24 Series III on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. The subscription window, as per RBI's notification, is from 18th to 22nd December 2023.

Here's an overview of the prices fixed for the latest SGB tranche:

Disclaimer: These rates are as per RBI's notification, dated 15th December 2023.

This means, individuals investing in SGBs online get a Rs. 50/gram discount. Upon subscription, investors receive a Holding Certificate as proof of their investment. The date of issuance for this tranche is December 28, 2023.

Investors can choose flexible denominations for SGB subscriptions, starting from a minimum of one gram. For individuals, the investment limit has been fixed at a minimum of 1 gram and a maximum of 4 kgs.

Here are some features and benefits of investing in SGBs:

* Backed by Reserve Bank of India

* 2.50% p.a. assured return

* 8-year maturity period

* Returns are linked with gold prices

* Gifting/transfer of SGBs is available, if sender and receiver are eligible

* Trade bonds on stock exchanges, if investment is held in Demat account

* Premature redemption option available from 5th year

One can start investing in SGBs from 18th December by visiting Bajaj Markets website or downloading the app. Additionally, they can explore similar secure and stable investment options like tax-saver FDs and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor