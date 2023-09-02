Earthraga- the leading natural skincare brand, announces collaboration with Soha Ali Khan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 2: Earthraga, the direct-to-consumer brand that offers natural and organic skincare products, has announced its collaboration with Soha Ali Khan, the renowned actress and author, for its product collaboration. Soha Ali Khan will be featuring in Earthraga’s upcoming campaigns that will highlight its range of products that are made with plant-based naturally pure ingredients and are free from harmful chemicals.

Soha Ali Khan is an ideal fit for Earthraga as she shares the brand’s vision of providing clean, safe and cruelty-free skincare to its customers. She is a woman of substance who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and the literary world. She is also a fitness enthusiast and a doting mother who believes in taking care of her skin with natural and gentle products.

Earthraga and Soha Ali Khan have a common goal of creating awareness about the benefits of using natural and organic skincare products that are effective, affordable, Organic and skin friendly. They also care about the environment and avoid using ingredients that harm them. They aim to create products that are suitable for all skin types and cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

The collaboration between Earthraga and Soha Ali Khan will be launched soon with a campaign that will showcase their products and their features.

Commenting on the same, Soha Ali Khan said, “Being an environment enthusiast and nature loving individual I within no time connect with the vision and mission of Earthraga. The vision of providing natural and non-adulterated products to the Indian customer touched me a lot. Being a plastic-neutral brand pulls me more towards the brand.”

In addition to being one of India’s biggest & most loved superstars, Soha has been an advocate of sustainable living and is the perfect boost to Earthraga’s vision of curating a brand that is a dependable & valued Partner – focused on developing eco-friendly, natural ingredient, skin-friendly & premium products to cater all age group of the society

Earthraga CEO Ganesh Kamath quote “Earthraga and Soha Ali Khan have a shared vision. We started the brand with the vision to provide pure, natural, eco-friendly and non-adulterated skincare products to Indian customers. During my travel abroad, I saw the quality of products available there, and I always was of firm belief that whenever I start skincare, I will provide the same international quality to my fellow citizens here in India at the Indian price”

