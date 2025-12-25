Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Mumbai, Dec 25 India’s capital market has reached a historic milestone in 2025 by surpassing the United States in the number of IPO listings, reflecting deep investor trust in the country’s overall economic and regulatory ecosystem, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Mehta said that the strong IPO performance in 2025 clearly shows the confidence investors have in India’s growth story.

“India’s regulatory mechanisms and capital market systems have created a transparent and trustworthy environment,” he told IANS.

“Unlike earlier years, participation is no longer limited to large corporates or foreign institutional investors. Retail investors, including first-time and small investors, are now actively taking part, which highlights growing public confidence in the market,” Mehta added.

He pointed out that while global economic volatility remains high due to tariffs, trade tensions and instability in several economies, India stands out because of its political stability and policy continuity.

According to him, India’s growth trajectory has remained strong and upward since the COVID period, making the country one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world.

“As the world’s largest and most populous market, India today enjoys maximum investor confidence,” he stated.

Dr. Mehta also highlighted the transformation India has undergone over the last decade.

“Improvements in ease of doing business, tax transparency and regulatory reforms have helped create a mature and resilient capital market ecosystem,” Dr. Mehta mentioned.

He said the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” has strengthened public trust and encouraged wider participation in financial markets.

Referring to IPO trends, he said that in 2025, India not only broke its own previous records but also overtook the US in IPO listings. This achievement, he noted, is a clear indication of investors’ faith in India’s corporate governance standards, regulatory strength and long-term economic potential.

He added that the growing participation of young companies, startups and firms from diverse sectors such as NBFCs, technology and healthcare further shows that India’s capital market has become inclusive and growth-oriented.

