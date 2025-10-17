EaseMyTrip Advances EaseMyTrip 2.0 Commitment with Four Strategic Acquisitions to Strengthen its Integrated Travel Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], October 17 : EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Limited), one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, today, after the board meeting, announced the approval of strategic acquisitions of four companies as part of its EaseMyTrip 2.0 commitment to build an integrated and diversified travel ecosystem by strategic investments through primary investments totaling 49 per cent.

The company has approved the acquisition in Javaphile Hospitality Private Limited (Javaphile), headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, led by Suren Joshi and Pooja Joshi.

It has approved the acquisition in Doodlesdodling Entertainment Private Limited (Doodles), headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, led by Amit Sharma.

The company has approved the acquisition in SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers Private Limited (SSL Nirvana), headquartered in Vengurla, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, led by Shashank Gulati; and also approved the acquisition in Levo Beauty Private Limited (Levo), headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, led by Pranita Baveja.

With the investment in Javaphile, EaseMyTrip has tapped into the growing hospitality industry to provide an integrated travel experience to its users under one umbrella.

The partnership offers cross-promotional opportunities by creating bundle packages that include dining and leisure activities along with travel bookings. Investing in Javaphile is also strategic as it gives EaseMyTrip a leverage to diversify its revenue streams leading to secure a stronger foothold in the competitive travel and tourism landscape, , a release said.

The leisure and experiential entertainment sector in India are witnessing a strong momentum, driven by rising disposable incomes, demand for quality recreation, and the emergence of integrated leisure destinations. For future ready investment, EaseMyTrip has invested in Mumbai based Doodles. This integration opens opportunities for curated, high-margin family and corporate experiences that extend EaseMyTrip's value propositions beyond travel into lifestyle and recreation.

For a foothold in leisure infrastructure, EaseMyTrip has put its acquisition in SSL Nirvana. This investment allows EaseMyTrip to integrate hospitality and experiential stays with its travel offerings, creating long-term capital appreciation and enriching the company's luxury travel portfolio.

Situated within a rapidly developing tourism corridor with improving connectivity and infrastructure, SSL Nirvana's project provides a tangible, asset-backed investment that complements EaseMyTrip's otherwise asset-light travel platform.

EaseMyTrip is all set for marking its strategic entry into the wellness and lifestyle segment, aligning with evolving consumer preferences by its investment in Levo.

Levo's services ranging from spa, salon, dermatology to aesthetics offers strong potential for bundling with EaseMyTrip's travel packages particularly in the luxury and the corporate segments.

Levo's scalable business model and strong brand presence further provide potential for rapid expansion into Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, enhancing customer engagement and lifetime value.

All the above proposed strategic investments will be subject to obtaining relevant board and shareholders' approval, and other regulatory approval(s) as may be required under the applicable laws, the release said.

Commenting on the announcement, Nishant Pitti, Founder and CMD, EaseMyTrip, said, "These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in our journey to build a truly integrated travel and lifestyle ecosystem. Each company brings distinct capabilities that strengthen our portfolio, expand our customer reach, and create new avenues for growth. By leveraging these synergies, we are confident of delivering sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders while continuing to innovate and enhance the experiences of our customers with our EaseMyTrip 2.0 commitment."

Each acquisition is expected to contribute distinct strategic value, from operational synergies and customer engagement to market expansion and experiential integration. This multi-investment initiative aligns with the company's broader EaseMyTrip 2.0 roadmap, which focuses on strengthening India's travel and allied ecosystem through innovation, partnerships, and forward-looking growth.

