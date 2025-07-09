EaseMyTrip Co-Founder launches AI venture studio to foster Indian Innovation

New Delhi [India], 9 July : In a move that signals growing confidence in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, has announced the launch of an AI Venture Studio aimed at supporting the country's most promising technology entrepreneurs.

The initiative, unveiled through a social media post, represents a shift from traditional investment models toward collaborative partnership.

Pittie emphasised that this venture goes beyond typical funding arrangements, positioning himself as a hands-on partner in building next-generation AI solutions.

"Over the past few months, I have been approached by numerous passionate entrepreneurs with innovative and powerful ideas, but struggling to find the right support," Pittie stated in his announcement. "That got me thinking, what if I did not just invest, but built alongside them?"

The AI Venture Studio will focus on identifying and nurturing startups across multiple sectors, including healthcare, defence, mobility, entertainment, logistics, agriculture technology, financial technology, and education.

Pittie's approach deliberately moves away from conventional pitch deck presentations and lengthy application processes, instead prioritising what he describes as "passion, clarity, and vision."

The venture studio model, which has gained traction globally, combines venture capital funding with operational support and shared resources. This approach allows entrepreneurs to access not only financial backing but also expertise, infrastructure, and strategic guidance from experienced industry leaders.

Pittie has set an ambitious target of selecting 10 outstanding startups that demonstrate global ambition and address meaningful real-world challenges.

The initiative appears designed to bridge the gap between innovative ideas and successful execution, particularly for entrepreneurs who may lack access to traditional funding networks.

"This isn't about pitch decks and long applications," Pittie explained. "I am looking for 10 outstanding startups that are building with global ambition, and solving problems that truly matter."

The announcement comes at a time when India's startup ecosystem is experiencing both opportunities and challenges.

While the country has produced numerous unicorn companies and continues to attract significant investment, many early-stage entrepreneurs still face hurdles in securing adequate support and mentorship.

EaseMyTrip, which Pittie co-founded, has established itself as one of India's leading online travel platforms, going public in 2021 and demonstrating the potential for Indian startups to achieve significant scale.

This experience provides Pittie with valuable insights into building successful technology companies in the Indian market.

The venture studio's focus on AI-driven solutions aligns with broader global trends toward artificial intelligence adoption across industries. India's large talent pool in technology and engineering, combined with its diverse market challenges, positions the country as a potentially significant player in the global AI landscape.

Interested entrepreneurs have been invited to share their stories directly with Pittie through social media platforms, reflecting the informal and accessible approach he aims to maintain. This direct engagement model contrasts with traditional venture capital processes, which can often be lengthy and bureaucratic.

"If you are building something meaningful, and you are ready to scale it from India to the world, please comment or message me your story," Pittie concluded in his announcement. "Let us reimagine the future by writing the next big Indian story."

The initiative represents a growing trend among successful Indian entrepreneurs who are reinvesting their expertise and resources into nurturing the next generation of startups. As India continues to establish itself as a global technology hub, such collaborative efforts could play a crucial role in accelerating innovation and creating internationally competitive companies.

The AI Venture Studio is expected to begin operations in the coming months, with Pittie actively reviewing submissions from interested entrepreneurs across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor