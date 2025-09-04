EaseMyTrip Co-founder Rikant Pitti discusses enhanced India-Singapore tourism potential with visiting PM Wong

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Co-founder and Chairman cum Managing Director of Indian online travel platform EaseMyTrip.com, Rikant Pitti, discussed tourism potential in Singapore with the visiting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is on a three-day official visit to India.

Taking to X, Pitti cited the number of Indians who go to Singapore annually, making India one of Singapore's largest source markets, alongside Singaporeans discovering India.

"This shows incredible room for mutual growth on both sides, and we can increase tourism in both countries," he wrote on X.

He further stated that, although there are currently approximately 240 flights linking 17 Indian cities with Singapore, tier-2 and tier-3 cities remain underserved.

At EaseMyTrip, he said they have witnessed demand from these emerging markets.

"People are looking to travel but need better access. The opportunities are massive, cruise circuits linking Singapore-Andamans-India (~150,000 Indians already cruise from Singapore annually), MICE packages combining both destinations, and joint investment in wellness tourism, and many more," he said, making a case for more collaboration.

Indian tourism, according to Pitti, contributes 6.6% to the country's GDP, with 3 billion domestic trips annually, and is expected to grow from USD 250 billion today to USD 500 billion by 2034, creating a massive number of jobs.

Against that backdrop, Pitti suggested that with Singapore's strong fund and investment expertise, a Joint Tourism Investment Fund can be established to develop eco-friendly resorts, heritage hotels, smart tourism infrastructure, and Buddhism and wellness circuits across India.

"Together, we are looking at a potential USD 15-20 billion bilateral tourism economy by 2030. If you are an entrepreneur building in the same space and looking for mentorship and guidance, let us connect, explore synergies and scale this untapped opportunity," he concluded his X post.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his counterpart Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to India from 02-04 September 2025. This is Prime Minister Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister. He is accompanied by his spouse, Mrs. Lawrence Wong, and a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and Senior Officials.

Singapore is an important partner for India, including under the 'Act East' Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This current visit of Prime Minister Wong coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

