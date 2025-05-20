EaseMyTrip denies any connection of its founder Nishant Pitti with Mahadev app

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Online Travel portal EaseMyTrip on Tuesday denied any connection of its founder and chairman Nishant Pitti with the Mahadev app which is being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In a statement the company said, "We categorically and unequivocally deny the allegations reported in connection with our Founder and Chairman, Mr. Nishant Pitti, concerning the so-called Mahadev app betting case. These claims are entirely baseless, misleading, and devoid of factual merit."

"Mr. Pitti has had no involvement, direct or indirect, with any illegal betting operations or entities related to the Mahadev app. EaseMyTrip, as an organization, upholds the highest standards of corporate governance and full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. We take these allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the facts are established transparently and expeditiously," the statement further said.

EaseMyTrip said that unwarranted speculation undermines the trust of its stakeholders.

"To clarify, the two entities independently purchased EaseMyTrip shares through the open market in May 2021. Dividends of around Rs5 lakhs were paid to them in the normal course in December 2021, as per shareholder rights. There has been no other transaction or association with these entities," a company statement said.

"This unwarranted speculation undermines the trust of our stakeholders and misrepresents the integrity of our leadership. We urge media outlets and the public to refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified and unsubstantiated information," it added.

Earlier in the day, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti rubbished allegations that he was linked to illegal activities involving Sky Exchange, the Mahadev app, or any form of unlawful conduct.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had conducted searches at the premises of Nishant Pitti in mid-April 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the "Mahadev Online Book Betting APP case".

"I strongly deny the recent allegations linking me to any illegal activities involving Sky Exchange, the Mahadev app, or any form of unlawful conduct. These claims are completely baseless, speculative, and misleading," Nishant Pitti said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Pitti, someone is making a deliberate and sustained effort to tarnish his personal reputation through "false narratives and misinformation."

"Such tactics are not only defamatory but also intended to divert attention by dragging my name into unrelated matters without any factual basis," said Pitti in his statement.

"I have always conducted myself in full compliance with all financial, legal, and regulatory norms," he added.

Regarding the Rs 7 lakh recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from his home, Pitti said the amount represents a "legitimate personal cash withdrawal, proportionate to the size and needs of my family."

He further stated, "It is fully accounted for, duly declared in financial records, and maintained in the normal course to meet household requirements and contingencies. I am fully cooperating with the authorities and remain prepared to provide any clarification."

In the Mahadev app case, ED has so far conducted searches at more than 170 premises. Further, because of the investigation, immovable and movable assets valued at Rs 3,002.47 crore (approximately) have been seized/ frozen /attached in the case, according to an ED press statement dated April 21.

ED has also arrested a total of 13 persons in the case.

