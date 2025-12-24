EaseMyTrip introduces complimentary airport meals for travellers at three major Indian airports

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Travellers flying out of New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa airports can now get a free meal before their flight. EaseMyTrip started this service to help passengers save time at the airport. According to an EaseMyTrip press release, this new facility is available through a partnership with Hoi, a platform that manages airport experiences.

The main goal of this project is to fix the problem of long lines at airport food courts. During busy times, people often wait for more than 30 minutes to get their food. By using this service, passengers can pick their meals ahead of time while they book their flight tickets. This allows travellers to plan their trip better and avoid the stress of rushing before boarding their planes.

After a person finishes booking a flight on the EaseMyTrip website, they go to the Hoi platform. There, they can choose which food shop they want to eat from and what specific dish they like. They also pick a time to collect their food. The system records the flight and passenger details so the meal is ready exactly when the traveller arrives at the counter.

Commenting on the initiative, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip, said, "Time spent at airports often involves multiple small decisions before boarding. This complimentary pre-ordered meal offering, introduced in collaboration with Hoi, is designed to simplify one such moment and make the experience feel more convenient. This initiative is part of our broader vision of building a unified travel ecosystem where services work together to make journeys smoother and more efficient."

This service is part of a plan to make travel easier for everyone. By removing the need to stand in line at kiosks, the company hopes to give passengers a more relaxed experience. The service focuses on practical solutions for people who travel frequently. It shows how technology can be used to help passengers start their journeys with less worry.

