EaseMyTrip Launches Special Programme EMTFAMILY for its Shareholders

Refer Now & Earn Forever being its key feature

Shareholders needs to be atleast 15 days old members of the Company to utilise offer on EaseMyTrip mobile app

New Delhi (India), December 28: BSE & NSE listed Easy Trip Planners Ltd( EaseMyTrip), India’s leading online travel tech platform, has announced the introduction of EMTFAMILY – an invite only, special programme for its elite shareholders, wherin EaseMyTrip’s shareholders will be enrolled into ‘Refer Now & Earn Forever’ programme, and Referrer will get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application.

In order to provide the benefit, the brand gives its exclusive set of shareholders with an exciting opportunity of EMTFAMILY offer great discounts, referral scheme and various offers which. Shareholders can use the Coupon Code: EMTFAMILY.

Exclusive features of EMTFAMILY includes Refer Now & Earn Forever, Special & exclusive fares on various flights & hotels, Full-refund on medical grounds, Rs.5000 vouchers from multiple brands on every transaction, Extra discounts on hotel and travel and flight bookings etc.

Commenting on the exclusive offers, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are glad to introduce our elite product EMTFAMILY to the set of our valued shareholders. We find the benefits of this product are immense and are certain that it will serve fruitful to our shareholders as well. As a token of gratitude for placing their faith in the company, we thank them for being a part of our journey so far, and we look forward to servicing their needs with exclusive offers and discounts, while we continue to serve millions of shareholders’ world over.”

EaseMyTrip offers value-added services to its customers ranging from bookings of flights, hotels, holidays, buses, cabs etc. The tickets can be booked using, www.easemytrip.com

BSE & NSE listed, EaseMyTrip, one of India’s largest online tech travel platform, and GO FIRST, erstwhile GoAir has announced that it has signed an exclusive General Sales Agreement with EaseMyTrip to promote and market passenger tickets and other services to passengers in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 78% during FY2022 in profits, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers ‘End to End’ travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value- added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India with international offices (as subsidiary companies) in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, New Zealand and London.

The company joined the elite club of India’s first 100 unicorns last fiscal while remaining bootstrapped and consistently profitable.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor