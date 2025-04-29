EaseMyTrip launches the Easy Summer Sale, discounts on flights, hotels and holidays

New Delhi [India], April 29 : EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's largest and most trusted online travel tech platforms, has announced the launch of its much-awaited Easy Summer Sale, bringing sizzling travel deals for customers across the country. The limited-period sale, live from April 29th to May 6th, 2025, offers irresistible discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages via the EaseMyTrip website and app.

During the Easy Summer Sale, travellers can unlock up to Rs5,000 off on flight and hotel bookings, up to Rs500 off on buses and cabs, and holiday packages starting at just Rs9,999. By applying the promo code EMTSUMMER, customers can enjoy these offers and more.

EaseMyTrip has partnered with ICICI Bank as the official banking partner, along with Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank, to offer exclusive additional savings for cardholders. Customers making payments with eligible cards will receive additional discounts in addition to the sale offers.

To further enhance the customer experience, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with a range of prestigious airline partners, offering discounted fares on select routes. These include:

Air Astana, Air Mauritius, All Nippon Airways (ANA), British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Ethiopian Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Gulf Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Royal Brunei Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai AirAsia, Turkish Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

In the hotel category, the sale showcases a wide selection of India's leading and heritage hospitality partners, such as: Sterling, Byke, Justa, Fern, VITS, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Amritara, Welcomheritage, Spree, Pride, Bloom, Zone By The Park, Starlit, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords Hotels & Resorts, Club Mahindra, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le Roi, Renest, Treehouse, Ginger, Moustache Hotels, Fateh Collection, Trulyy India Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels, Shahpura Hotels, Aceotel, Asapian Hotels, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Polo Towers, TGI, Oyo, Fab Hotels, Ramee Group of Hotels, Treat Group of Hotels, 7 Apple Group of Hotels, Vesta Hotels & Resorts, DLS Hotels & Resorts, Stay Pattern, Levelup Hotels & Resorts, and Pax Hotels & Resorts.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his excitement about the campaign, "At EaseMyTrip, we're always striving to deliver maximum value to our users. With the Easy Summer Sale, we're offering more than just discounts we're helping people turn their summer travel dreams into reality. From luxurious international escapes to affordable domestic holidays, this campaign has something for every kind of traveller."

Beyond the core travel discounts, EaseMyTrip customers can also unlock exciting brand vouchers post-booking, from EaseMyTrip's exclusive brand partners: SS Beauty, Outdoor Goats, Frido, and Healthkart.

The Easy Summer Sale will also reward the highest spender during the campaign period with a special prize. Additionally, select top spenders will receive exclusive gift vouchers and merchandise.

This sale is open to all existing and new users and is valid for online confirmed bookings made via the EaseMyTrip app or website from April 29 to May 6, 2025. With 25 million-plus happy users and 24/7 customer support, EaseMyTrip continues to deliver unbeatable value and seamless service to India's travellers.

So, whether you're planning a quiet mountain retreat, a beachside escape, or a city break, let the Easy Summer Sale be your ticket to savings and unforgettable memories.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor