EaseMyTrip named among the top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200," strengthening its global growth outlook

New Delhi [India], November 21 : EaseMyTrip has been named among the Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200," a list recognising organisations with strong global business potential. The recognition marks another milestone in the company's steady rise in the travel-tech industry, reflecting its focus on building a future-ready business across domestic and international markets, according to an EaseMyTrip press release.

DGEMS highlights companies and founders who see opportunities beyond borders. This year's theme, "Founders Helping Founders," celebrates collaboration and shared learning. EaseMyTrip's inclusion shows how it continues to grow beyond India while strengthening its position at home in one of the world's fastest-growing travel sectors.

The company has expanded its operations to countries including Brazil, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. At the same time, it continues to expand its reach in India by improving products, expanding partnerships, and investing in technology to make travel simpler for millions of users. This balanced approach has helped the firm grow responsibly while tapping into new markets.

Commenting on the recognition, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Being named in the Top 10 of The Select 200 reinforces EaseMyTrip's evolution into a travel-tech company with a multi-market perspective. The platform offers opportunities to connect with global entrepreneurs, exchange insights, and accelerate growth across both established and emerging markets. Our focus remains on building a strong, sustainable business grounded in innovation, customer trust, and operational excellence. India continues to be central to our growth story, and we see our global expansion as a natural extension of the capabilities we have built here. This recognition encourages us to keep raising the bar as we grow across markets."

The DGEMS honour comes at a time when EaseMyTrip is focused on long-term value creation through strategic expansion and new collaborations. By strengthening customer experiences and forming key partnerships, the company aims to unlock greater growth across both domestic and international markets, further shaping its global outlook.

