EaseMyTrip partners with Raipur District Administration to empower youth and boost tourism through Project Paryatan Saathi

New Delhi [India], October 14 : EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, has taken a significant step in empowering youth by promoting skill development and tourism. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Raipur District Administration in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. The partnership will empower local youth with practical skills in travel and tourism while supporting the district's vision for vibrant and sustainable tourism growth.

As part of the MoU, EaseMyTrip will provide specialised training for participants on digital travel booking platforms, customer service excellence, local tour guiding, heritage interpretation, and basic hospitality.

According to company information, the initiative also marks the launch of Project Paryatan Saathi, under which EaseMyTrip is conducting a 45-day free tourism guide training programme for youth aged 18 to 30 who have completed the 10th standard. The training, being held at Government ITI, Saddu, consists of 120 hours of classroom sessions led by EaseMyTrip's Delhi-based travel experts. Participants are learning the fundamentals of tour guiding, customer handling, digital bookings, and hospitality management.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and CMD, EaseMyTrip, said, "We at EaseMyTrip believe that tourism has the power to transform lives. It opens avenues for learning, growth, and meaningful work. These opportunities, in turn, strengthen communities and drive local economies. This MoU with the Raipur District Administration turns that belief into action. It will empower young people with practical skills in travel and tourism and help them build sustainable careers while contributing to the growth of local talent, communities, and the district's tourism ecosystem. In Project Paryatan Saathi, the first batch of 45 students has already registered, reflecting the strong interest among local youth in learning job-ready travel skills."

With this collaboration, EaseMyTrip and the Raipur District Administration are laying the foundation for a future where skilled youth can actively shape the region's tourism landscape. By combining training with employment centric skills, the initiative is set to create a vibrant talent pool, foster sustainable development, and ensure that Raipur emerges as a destination that benefits both its visitors and the local community.

According to company information, EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor