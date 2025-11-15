EaseMyTrip sustains strong momentum in Q2 FY26 with EBITDA rising by 76.3%

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Easy Trip Planners (BSE: 543272 | NSE: EASEMYTRIP), announced its Q2 FY26 financial results on Friday.

According to company information, it provides a wide range of travel-related products and services, catering to both domestic and international travellers.

With innovative tools and comprehensive information, it empowers customers to seamlessly research, plan, and book their travel needs. Expanding beyond air travel, the company offers services in hotels, holidays, and bus/train/cab/cruise/charter bookings along with other ancillary services, further enhancing its global presence and establishing itself as a one stop travel solution, while continuing to serve millions of satisfied customers.

Q2 FY26 Performance Highlights:

Hotel nights bookings rose from 2.2 lac to 4.2 lac, an increase of 93.3% y-o-y ~ averaging 4,600 room nights booked daily.

Bookings in the Train, Buses and Others segment rose by 16.0% Y-o-Y from 2.8 lac to 3.3 lac

Dubai operations recorded Gross Booking Revenue of INR 361.7 Cr as against INR 172.5 Cr in the same period last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 109.7%

Gross Booking Revenue of INR 1958.7 Cr

Total Revenue from Operations was INR 118.3 Cr grew by 4.0% QoQ

EBITDA was INR 12.1 Cr with margin of 9.6% grew by 76.3% QoQ

Total Comprehensive Income was INR 13.5 Cr*

Commenting on the results, Nishant Pitti, Chairman, Managing Director & Founder of Easy Trip Planners, said, ""EaseMyTrip delivered a strong sequential performance in Q2 FY26, demonstrating operational resilience and strategic progress across our business verticals. We reported a Gross Booking Revenue of INR 1958.7 Cr, Revenue from Operations of INR 118.3 Cr, EBITDA of INR 12.1 Cr with margin of 9.6%, and Total Comprehensive Income of INR 13.5 Cr*. This quarter's performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, the success of our non-air strategy, and our continued commitment to expand EaseMyTrip's global footprint.

"Our Dubai operations sustained an upward trajectory, achieving a 109.7% year-on-year increase in GBR, from INR 172.5 Cr to INR 361.7 Cr, highlighting the effectiveness of our international growth initiatives. The Hotel and Packages segment remained a key driver of growth, delivering 93.3% year-on-year increase in bookings, ~averaging 4,600 room nights booked daily. Additionally, an ~average of 22,400 flight segments were booked daily," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor