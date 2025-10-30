EaseMyTrip wins Punjab mandate to oversee Pilgrimage Travel for over 2 Lakh devotees under Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

New Delhi [India], October 30 : EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, has been awarded the tender for the Bathinda cluster under the Punjab Government's Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. As part of this project, EaseMyTrip will operate and manage pilgrimage tours for over two lakh pilgrims from all constituencies of Bathinda to Amritsar over the next 12 months.

The Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana was flagged off by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, at his constituency, Dhuri, marking the official commencement of the pilgrimage. The initiative has been launched to ensure a comfortable and well-coordinated travel experience for devotees visiting the Golden Temple and other prominent religious sites in Amritsar.

Speaking on the announcement, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "The Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana represents a powerful example of how public initiatives can bring people closer to their cultural and spiritual identity. Our collaboration with the Government of Punjab goes beyond travel management; it is about creating an organised, technology-enabled framework that ensures dignity, safety, and care for every pilgrim. At EaseMyTrip, our special pilgrimage vertical EasyDarshan will be executing this Yatra. We see this as a chance to apply our operational strength to a cause that connects communities and preserves India's living heritage."

According to a company statement, with this project, EaseMyTrip continues to strengthen its role in supporting large-scale government initiatives focused on social welfare, cultural preservation, and community well-being. The company remains dedicated to using its travel management capabilities to create impactful travel experiences that connect people and promote inclusive development.

According to company information, EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the CRISIL Report - Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (February 2021).

