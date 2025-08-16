EaseMyTrip's EMT 2.0 sets course for long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and diversification

New Delhi [India] , August 16 : EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, is positioning the company for its next phase of growth by expanding into hotels, holidays, mobility, wellness and lifestyle services through its EMT 2.0 strategy, launched earlier this year. The focus is on acquiring profitable businesses in high-margin categories to reduce dependence on flights and build a more stable earnings base over time.

Nishant Pitti, Founder and Chairman, EaseMyTrip, said: "EMT 2.0 is about compounding trust and distribution into a wider ecosystem. We are pairing our scale in flights with higher margin growth engines across hotels, holidays, wellness and mobility. This will make our business more resilient and will give our customers and partners more reasons to choose EaseMyTrip. We have been here for 17 years and we will continue to be here, stronger and more committed than ever. The promoters have no intention of selling any further stock and our focus is on building long term value for all shareholders."

The company also emphasized that the investments made in Q1 FY26 are deliberate and a part of its long-term diversification strategy.

According to a company release, EaseMyTrip's PAT decline in Q1 was the result of planned investments in high margin and growth areas. The company has already:

*Expanded Hotels and Packages business, which grew 81.2 percent YoY

* Increased international presence, with Dubai operations up 151 percent

* Acquired premium hospitality and commercial assets to create a strong physical base, both internationally and domestically

The release states that in a bold move, promoters have voluntarily chosen to draw zero salary, underscoring full alignment with shareholders.

EMT 2.0 targets up to 49% percent stakes in established, profitable companies that can benefit from EaseMyTrip's brand and distribution, while adding higher-margin revenue streams to the group.

The company says it is strategically reducing reliance on cyclical air travel by adding hotels, holidays, wellness, concierge and mobility services with stronger unit economics.

Leveraging Brand and Distribution

Seventeen years of operations, a debt-free balance sheet and over 72,000+ travel agent partners give acquired companies an instant growth platform. By owning more customer touchpoints, EMT 2.0 aims to create an integrated travel, hospitality, and lifestyle ecosystem that improves retention and long-term profitability, said the company statement.

On this, Pitti further added: "Our promise is simple. Better value for customers. Better monetisation and stability for the company. Better alignment with partners who can grow faster on our rails. EMT 2.0 is our roadmap to get there, and we are just getting started."

The company further stated that continuing its growth momentum, EaseMyTrip is expanding its international footprint through new offices and subsidiaries, while introducing regional product verticals for deeper market penetration and localisation. This expansion is powered by data-driven strategies and technology-led innovation, enabling the brand to deliver more personalised and relevant travel solutions.

