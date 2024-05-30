Easwari School of Liberal Arts at SRM University-AP Opens Doors for the Academic Year 2024-25

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30: With an unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in liberal arts education in India, SRM University-AP announces the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-25 for its highly anticipated Liberal Arts education programmes at the prestigious Easwari School of Liberal Arts (ESLA). ESLA is unremittingly invested in the threefold growth of students - intellectual, ethical and emotional. The students are encouraged to, and trained in, thinking on their own and critically so, and they are encouraged to amass and mobilize resources to enable this form of autonomous thinking. In other words, we are invested, first and foremost, in the 'cultivation of self'. Aside from these 'life-skills', we imbue them with career-skills that allows them to navigate through the real-world with a training that is readily employable in the contemporary socio-economic scenario: a rigorous tutelage within and across disciplines, a capacity to communicate with facility, to think out of the box and be a leader.

The Easwari School of Liberal Arts at SRM AP comprises seven dynamic departments, offering a variety of undergraduate and doctoral programmes in Literature and Languages, History, Psychology, Economics, Sociology & Anthropology, Politics, and Media Studies. It further offers wide range of cross-disciplinary majors and minors, allowing students to tailor their education to their unique interests and career aspirations. SRM University-AP combines innovative pedagogy and curriculum, a world-class and committed faculty, a robust research and entrepreneurship ecosystem with a state-of-the-art institutional infrastructure to offer a truly multidisciplinary, research-intensive academic experience.

Why choose Easwari School of Liberal Arts?

Choosing Easwari School of Liberal Arts as your academic destination is a strategic decision that will open doors to a world of boundless opportunities. As a student, you will find yourself immersed in a dynamic and intellectually stimulating environment that challenges you to explore the depths of your academic interests and personal passions.

One key reason to choose the Easwari School of Liberal Arts is its unwavering commitment to excellence. The school prides itself on a socially relevant and innovative curriculum. With a distinguished faculty possessing global experience, they employ imaginative and engaged pedagogic methods to cultivate ethically motivated student ambassadors of tomorrow.

Speaking about the programmes, Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof. Manoj K Arora, stated, "The Easwari School of Liberal Arts exemplifies our dedication to academic excellence and innovation. With a world-class faculty, a robust and socially relevant curriculum, and cutting-edge pedagogic methods, we are redefining liberal arts education. Our diverse research projects and the unwavering commitment of our leadership team underscore our mission to foster an environment that nurtures critical human skills in our students. Our curricula and pedagogy are designed to cultivate creative and interdisciplinary thinking, equipping our students to address the significant challenges of our time."

The Study Abroad Programmes (SAP) further enriches our students' academic journey by offering opportunities to explore higher studies outside India, broadening their global perspectives and enhancing their educational experiences. Our Summer Immersion Program, Anubhav, along with several internship programs spread across three to four years facilitate students' exploration of their own country and society with a deeper immersion and engagement with the Indian socio-economic and politico-cultural conditions.

Campus life at Easwari School of Liberal Arts

The vibrant campus life offers a diverse array of opportunities for you to engage, explore, and grow, both academically and personally. From student-led clubs and organisations to cultural festivals and recreational activities like ALOHA, Infinitus, Natyaswara, Film Gala, Udgam, and many more, the campus is a hub of vibrant energy and community. You will have the chance to immerse yourself in a wide range of extracurricular pursuits, from performing arts and sports to community service and entrepreneurial ventures. These experiences will not only enrich your time at Easwari but also equip you with valuable skills and a well-rounded perspective.

Moreover, the residential facilities provide a comfortable and nurturing environment, fostering a strong sense of belonging and camaraderie among our students. The on-campus housing options, complemented by modern amenities and a diverse community, create a home away from home where you can forge lasting connections and engage in meaningful discussions with your peers.

"As our world navigates a significant technological shift and an immense ecological crisis, the need for a comprehensive liberal arts education has never been more critical. At ESLA, we offer more than just education; we provide an environment that nurtures your intellectual, emotional, and ethical growth. Our world-class faculty, robust and socially relevant curriculum, innovative pedagogic methods, and diverse research projects are all designed to equip you with not just technological expertise but also a critical sociological imagination, a problem-solving orientation, and a cultivated ethical sensibility. Let's explore together the career and life trajectories that a liberal arts education at SRM AP can open up for you." Prof. Vishnupad, Dean, Easwari School of Liberal Arts.

Admission process for the academic year 2024-25

The admission process for the academic year 2024-25 at Easwari School of Liberal Arts is now open. It is designed to be comprehensive and inclusive, ensuring that talented individuals from diverse backgrounds can join the vibrant community.

To apply, you must submit your application and the required documents within the specified timeline. The admission team at Easwari will carefully review your application, considering your academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and personal statement, to assess your fit and potential for success within the school's dynamic environment.

In addition to the standard application process, Easwari School of Liberal Arts also offers a range of merit-based scholarships and financial aid options to support your educational aspirations. These opportunities are designed to ensure that cost is not a barrier to accessing the exceptional education and resources available. For more details, visit srmap.edu.in/indian-admission.

Join us at SRM University-AP's Easwari School of Liberal Arts to embark on an educational journey that shapes not just careers but lives. Admissions are now open. Apply today to become part of a transformative academic community dedicated to excellence and innovation.

