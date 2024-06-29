Easy Bike Loan Solutions Now Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Bajaj Markets facilitates easy access to two-wheeler loans, providing a hassle-free borrowing experience for customers looking to purchase their dream bike or scooter. Individuals can get a loan amount of up to 100 per cent of the bike's value. Some other key features of the bike loans available on Bajaj Markets include:

* Flexible Repayment Tenure: Borrowers can choose from a range of repayment periods, ranging up to 60 months

* Competitive Interest Rates: Individuals can enjoy low interest rates starting from 0.99 per cent p.a.

* Quick Disbursal: One can receive the approved amount within 24 hours, allowing them to get their two-wheeler without delay

* Minimal Documentation: With minimal documentation requirements, the loan application process becomes simpler, helping save time and effort

* No Hidden Charges: All the costs associated with the loan are communicated to the borrowers upfront, resulting in complete transparency

On Bajaj Markets, one can choose from options provided by leading loan providers like L&T Finance, Bajaj Auto Finance and Muthoot Capital. Furthermore, the seamless digital application process simplifies the borrowing processes.

Alongside bike loans, one can get multiple financial products like insurance policies, investment options and credit cards on Bajaj Markets. This digital marketplace is a great way to access comprehensive financing solutions to fulfil one's needs and aspirations. To get started, simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

