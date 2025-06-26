Easy Boba Unveils ‘Riddler’s Saturday’: A Refreshing Twist to Bubble Tea with a Brainy Spin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: In a move that marries interactive storytelling with beverage innovation, Easy Boba, India's fastest-growing bubble tea brand, has launched Riddler's Saturday — a weekly Instagram-based riddle challenge designed to engage, reward, and delight its community of tea enthusiasts.

Every Saturday at 11 AM, Easy Boba's Instagram story will present a new riddle, where followers get a single shot per level to crack the flavor of the week. Hints drop every three hours, culminating in a final reveal. The earlier participants crack the code, the better the rewards — from Buy One Get One Free Drink to exclusive discounts up to 10%.

“At Easy Boba, we believe every flavor tells a story. Riddler's Saturday brings that story to life — one sip and one riddle at a time,” said Adnan Sarkar, Founder of Easy Boba. “It's about merging the joy of discovery with the joy of drinking something truly special.”

This gamified approach isn't just fun — it reflects the brand's broader mission to blend innovation with authenticity. Known for reinventing traditional Indian drinks with a boba twist, Easy Boba offers a vibrant menu with dairy-free, plant-based, Jain-friendly, and low-calorie options, making it a favorite among health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions.

How the Game Works:

One riddle drops every Saturday at 11 AM.

Users get one guess per level, per hint drop — no second tries.

Two hints follow every three hours; the fourth story reveals the answer.

Winners get featured on the Riddler Leaderboard and receive in-store rewards.

Reward Levels:

Level 1 (The Golden Sip): Buy One Get One Free Drink + Tag

Free Drink + Tag Level 2 (Silver Guess): 25% off

25% off Level 3 (Bronze Shot): 10% off

10% off Level 4 (The Big Spill): Answer reveal, game ends

This playful, layered campaign fits into Easy Boba's larger branding strategy of creating “Sip-worthy experiences.” With 20+ outlets and growing, the company continues to redefine India's café culture by offering not just a drink, but a flavourful adventure.

The offer is applicable at select locations. Kindly confirm its availability at your nearest outlet.

For more details or to play along, follow @easyboba on Instagram or visit www.easyboba.in.

