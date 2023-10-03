Easy Build Announces Groundbreaking Pre-Launch Event: Pioneering a Building Material Revolution

The company has set a target of March 2024, to make 50 Experience Centers operational in Delhi/NCR, UP and Bihar, and have a dedicated force of 20,000 EB Entrepreneurs and 3,00,000 workers. The management and team of promoters of Easy Build, a complete game changer in the construction industry, organized a grand pre-launch event on September 21, in Noida. Easy Build Metaverse-based Platform Set to Transform Building Construction Sector in India but it’s one of its kind in the world. The pre-launch event provided the opportunity for the company’s stakeholders, emerging entrepreneurs, renowned architects, investors and sales partners to witness its ambitious plans for the market. Easy Build has already achieved a historic tremendous feat by securing pre-launch bookings worth over INR 500 crores backed by security cheques. Easy Build had 11,20 dealers on board. Apart from the pre-launch, a grand-scale launch event is planned in October.

The company has set a target of March 2024, to make 50 Experience Centres operational in Delhi/NCR, UP and Bihar, have a dedicated force of 20,000 EB Entrepreneurs and connect 3,00,000 workers through this company also aims to achieve a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of INR 8,000 crores. Vishal Kanodia, Managing Director of Easy Build, while talking about the event said, “It is a one-of-a-kind event which brought together some of the great minds of the industry. It provided us with the elite opportunity to showcase our vision for the construction and infrastructure industry of our country. We are proud to be the pioneers of the Metaverse-based commercial space which brings everything related to building and construction under one roof and we welcome our stakeholders. He further added, “Our country is a country of small traders and they have a huge contribution in the country’s GDP. Till now, whatever online companies are doing business in India, they are destroying the business of small sellers.

EASY BUILD is committed to multiplying their income by 3 to 5 times by empowering these sellers with technology, availability of goods, distribution network etc. There will be 02 Metavans and 15 Metabikes at each experience center of Easy Build which will provide a complete demo of Easy Build technology from the business place of the EASY BUILD entrepreneur to the home of the end user. It will provide registration to all the workers associated with EASY BUILD and will also connect with Easy Build entrepreneurs so that all Easy Build entrepreneurs can provide their services to their customers. Easy Build uses the next generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse technologies to provide building material solutions and helps the end customer, builders and contractors to visualize their construction designs in real-time. Products ordered through the portal ensure that they are delivered through the particular brand’s dedicated supply chain team, with real time tracking and ensuring the quality of the products. Easy Build will also train painters, carpenters, electricians and masons with better techniques and practices through the experts of the industry. This training will be given in the experience center only. Along with this, EASY BUILD will also start a pension scheme to ensure their welfare. The company is also following sustainable business practices by following the order-to-delivery cycle, which is set to mitigate more than 1000 mega-tones of CO2 emissions each year. Apart from that, Easy Build will follow a completely paperless process, expected to save about 800 trees every year.