Easy Tips To Add Volume To Thin Hair

New Delhi [India], October 10: Thinning hair can feel like a constant struggle, but achieving a fuller, more voluminous look is within reach. With the right approach, you can add bounce to your locks. Here's a comprehensive guide to expert-approved methods that will help you turn flat hair into voluminous hair. So, if you are wondering how to increase hair volume? Keep on reading!

What Is Hair Thinning?

Hair thinning reduces the density of hair strands, resulting in less hair volume and a sparser appearance. Unlike hair loss, which involves losing hair completely, thinning hair causes are varied that makes your hair finer and less dense. This can make your scalp more visible, and your hair look limp and flat.

Signs Of Thin Hair

Recognizing the early signs of thinning hair can help you address the issue before it becomes more severe. Here are some key indicators to look out for before you consider hair thinning treatment:

* Increased Hair Shedding: If you notice more hair than usual on your brush, pillow, or in the shower drain, it could be a sign that your hair is thinning.

* Visible Scalp: Thinning hair often results in the scalp becoming more visible. If you notice that your scalp is more apparent, especially in certain lighting or when pulling your hair back, this may indicate thinning.

* Reduced Volume: One of the most noticeable signs of thinning hair is a decrease in volume. Your once-full hair may start to look limp and flat, lacking the natural bounce and body it used to have.

* Wider Part Line: If your part line appears to be getting wider or if you need to adjust it to cover more of your scalp, it may be a sign of thinning hair.

* Receding Hairline: For some, thinning hair is noticeable through a receding hairline. This is particularly common in men but can also affect women.

* Hair Texture Changes: Thinning hair can also affect texture. Your hair may become softer or more brittle, losing its natural texture and volume.

Ways To Add Volume To Your Hair

1. Choosing The Right Shampoo

The first step to get fuller hair is selecting the right shampoo. A shampoo is designed to add lift and body to your strands without weighing them down.

Why It Works:

Lightweight Formulas: These shampoos are formulated to cleanse your scalp and hair without leaving any residue that might weigh your hair down. Look for options that promise to lift and thicken.

Ingredients: Ingredients like Curry leaves in shampoo are excellent to combat hair thinning. As Soumi Sarkar, Group Lead R&D at Love Beauty and Planet, Hindustan Unilever, puts it "This antioxidant-rich ingredient is known to strengthen hair fiber and moisturize scalp." To incorporate this ingredient in your hair care routine, consider using Curry leaves and Biotin shampoo by Love Beauty and Planet. This shampoo offers fuller, thicker and stronger hair as you include it in your hair care routine.

How To Use:

Apply the best shampoo for thinning hair to your wet hair, massaging it into your scalp to stimulate blood flow. Rinse thoroughly and follow up with a conditioner that's suitable for your hair type. Using a hair volume shampoo regularly will help in maintaining that full-bodied look.

2. Conditioner For Fuller Hair

Conditioner is essential for keeping your hair moisturized, but for thin hair, it's important to choose one that won't weigh your hair down. Look for lightweight conditioners like Curry leaves and Biotin conditioner by Love, Beauty and Planet that provide nourishment without making your hair greasy. This conditioner also helps boost density and length whilst strengthening your follicles.

Why It Works:

Avoid Heavy Ingredients: Steer clear of conditioners with heavy oils or silicones, which can build up and make your hair look flat.

How To Use:

Apply conditioner mainly to the ends of your hair, avoiding the roots to prevent your hair from becoming limp. Rinse thoroughly. This will keep your hair hydrated and prevent it from looking greasy while still allowing it to maintain its volume.

3. Incorporate A Hair Growth Serum

A hair growth serum can be a game-changer for adding instant lift to your hair. These serums are designed to give your hair an extra boost and enhance its natural fullness.

Why It Works:

Instant Lift: Serums contain ingredients like Curry leaves that coat each strand, giving it a fuller appearance. A Curry leaves serum like the Curry Leaves and Vegan biotin hair growth scalp serum by Love Beauty and Planet is an excellent choice. Consistent use of this serum helps grow new hair strands in 1 month*.

Conclusion

Adding volume to thin hair doesn't have to be a daunting task. By incorporating the right products and techniques into your routine, you can transform your hair from flat to fabulous. From choosing the right shampoo and conditioner to using hair growth serums and blow-drying techniques, these expert-approved methods will help you achieve the fuller, more voluminous hair you've always wanted.

*with regular use as per usage direction. Based on consumer study, 2023.

