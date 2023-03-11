Eatopia Honey Jam bags the Most Innovative Product Award at the World's Largest Food Exhibition

The 28th edition of Gulfood held in Dubai from the 19th-23rd February 2024 witnessed over 5000+ F&B exhibitors from 125 countries under one roof. At the exhibition, Eatopia Honey Jam won the "Most Innovative Product" under the Best Sauces, Condiments and Preserve Category.

The award was well-deserved. "Our vision is to create innovative snacks using Indigenous Indian superfoods without compromising on the health benefits of our consumers. We want to make snacking a healthy indulgence and Eatopia Honey Jam is proof of our vision. It is a feat to be recognised on a global platform amid big brands and industry stalwarts. We will continue to put India on the global map by revolutionizing the world of snacks", said Jacob George, CEO & Director of McGill Foods.

Typically, jams have the highest amount of refined sugar, and very little fruit content and come packed with preservatives and additives. Because kids love jam, its continuous consumption can lead to obesity, increased sugar levels, bad oral health and other issues amongst kids.

Eatopia Honey Jam led by example and raised the bar.

Eatopia Honey jams have 70% of exotic berries as its first ingredient versus other brands that have 'Sugar' as their first ingredient. "We add 0% refined sugar to our product and use a healthier alternative, "Honey", for the sweetness. Our jams also have no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. The superfood combination of real berries and honey makes it an ideal and tasty product without compromising your kid's health", said Jacob George, CEO & Director of McGill Foods.

The theme of the exhibition, The Future of the F&B Industry, aptly resonated with the ethos of Eatopia. At Eatopia, we are building a future of snacks devoid of any evil ingredients and high content of superfood ingredients.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor