Eau Thermale Avène Captivates Audiences at Nykaaland 2025 with Science-Led Skincare Experiences

New Delhi [India], November 26: Eau Thermale Avène, a celebrated French dermo-cosmetic brand and a trusted industry name for sensitive skin, concluded a successful showcase at Nykaaland 2025, India's largest beauty playground which took place from 7-9 November 2025 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla (Delhi-NCR).

As part of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics manufacturer, Avène garnered and delivered a brand experience that was premium and science-led by seamlessly blending French dermatological experience with the Indian market's growing interest in intelligent skincare.

Over the three days of the event, the Eau Thermale Avène Experience Zone received more than 5000 visitors, with more than 200 beauty influencers, dermatologist and skin care enthusiasts in attendance. They explored 2 of Avène's signature pillars Hyaluron Activ B3 (Anti-aging) and Cleanance (Anti-acne) through engaging, interactive, and educational experiences.

The Avène booth featured interactive zones that showcased the brand's heritagebeginning with the Avène Thermal Spring Water from the mountains of Avèneand highlighted new developments suited for Indian skin.

The AI Skin Analysis Consultation, powered by Avène's advanced skin diagnostic technology, drew hundreds of visitors seeking expert skincare guidance. The system assessed key parameters such as hydration, tone, and texture, while attendees received on-site consultations with a dermatology expert. Each guest also received a personalized skincare diagnostic report delivered directly to their email.

The Cellular Regeneration Challenge, inspired by Hyaluron Activ B3, offered participants a fun, gamified experience that introduced them to the science of cellular regeneration and how to defeat skin-aging villains. Avène kits tailored to each winner's skin concerns were custom-curated for them.

The Influencer Consumer Engagement zone drew more than 25 digital creators, resulting in over 1.5 million social & PR impressions across Instagram and YouTube. Visitors captured and shared their Avène experience using #AveneAtNykaaland, highlighting the elegance of the dermatological journey and the beauty of the brand's expertise.

"At Nykaaland 2025, we aimed to forge true connections between science and beauty, expertise and experience, Avène and the younger skincare audience in India. Witnessing the engagement from the younger demographic, consumers and influencers, we understood the extent of the Indian beauty culture which speaks the language of information, trust, and skincare health. We were glad to showcase Avène to them for the first time, as our sensitive skin clinically proven solution." Ms Cristiana IRIMESCU, Head of South & Southeast Asia Export Business Unit at Pierre Fabre Group.

Through this participation, Eau Thermale Avène introduced its clinically validated solutions to a new audience, while also expanding its dedication to education and result-oriented skincare in the Indian market.

About Pierre Fabre Laboratories - Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and the second-largest private French pharmaceutical group, with brands including Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, Rene Furterer, and A-Derma.

Headquartered in France's Occitanie region, the group generates EUR2.7 billion in annual revenue across 120 countries, investing heavily in research and development to advance dermatological innovation.

