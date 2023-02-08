Eazeebox signed a strategic partnership with Brand Relicell

Eazeebox is India's first dedicated B2B exclusive online platform for the Home Electrical industry; today announced a strategic partnership with Greenvision Technologies, a leading energy storage solution provider. The deal involves a retail collaboration for their brand Relicell.

With the commencement of this partnership, Relicell will now be available on the Eazeebox online platform. It is one of the most significant corporate tie-ups with a leading brand for Eazeebox in the recent past, which give exclusive benefits to the subscribers of the B2B brand.

Speaking on the partnership Phalgun Lanka, Co-founder, Eazeebox, said, "At Eazeebox our constant endeavour is to be a one-stop solution for Home Electrical needs for retailers across India. Our partnership with Greenvision Technologies for brand Relicell is a step towards the bigger goal."

"We believe this deal marks the beginning of a synergy between two market leaders in their respective industries. It will further enable both brands to propagate each other's business potential and complement the unique strengths they bring to the table."

Speaking on a similar line, Biju Bruno, MD-CEO, Relicell, said, "In our industry, we need to keep expanding to maximise the brand presence in the right forums and platforms. In the current environment, the online presence is essential for a brand's visibility to reach its target customer. The collaboration with Eazeebox will help us bridge this gap."

"Further we will also benefit from Eazeebox's strong online presence, extensive logistical support, market reach, vast customer base and on-ground marketing support. This will eventually help us in customer acquisition," he added.

It is a strategic partnership among two pioneers in their own rights, which is going to change the market equation in B2B home electrical segment.

Eazeebox is India's first dedicated B2B platform for the Home Electrical industry that provides retailers with all the product categories and brands under one roof. By offering an exhaustive catalogue, easy access, better credit options, express delivery and more, Eazeebox aims to transform the way home Electrical retailers build and grow their businesses.

Founded in 2008, Relicell is the brand of Greenvision Technologies a leading provider of energy storage solutions. Relicell specializes in the research, design and manufacturing of batteries for solar and wind energy storage, telecommunications power supply, EV, railway signalling systems, UPS power standby and more. Relicell batteries are used in customer segments across banking, insurance, IT, Education, manufacturing, government, and defence.

