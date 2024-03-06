EazyERP's Bold Union with Recibo Powers Forward: Aiming for a 100 Cr Milestone in ERP-SFA-DMS Innovation

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 6: The business automation landscape is witnessing a groundbreaking evolution as Recibo, a distinguished Sales Force Automation (SFA) company that merged with Eazy ERP Technologies Pvt Ltd, an innovative leader in business automation solutions, in December 2022, proudly announces that it has doubled its customer base in 1 year since their merger. This achievement serves as a testament to the effectiveness and foresight of the merger, highlighting its transformative impact on the business landscape.

The merger between the two companies, which came to completion in December 2022, was more than just a blending of two leading companies. It represented a unified vision to reshape the dynamics of ERP, CRM, and SFA. The partnership was propelled by the ambition to cultivate comprehensive solutions that would benefit manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on a global scale.

Kunal Singhal, the Founder and CEO of EazyERP, reflects on this synergy with pride, stating, "The blending of our strengths has allowed us to broaden our horizons and capture new markets, leading to an astonishing 100% growth for Recibo. Our forward-looking strategies across ERP, DMS, CRM, and SFA are set to further double our sales, reinforcing our position as innovators in the domain." This growth trajectory is collectively aimed toward achieving a revenue goal of Rs 100 crore by 2025.

Recibo emerges stronger post-merger, dedicated to evolving its solutions and magnifying their impact within the sales and distribution automation domain. The effectiveness of their SFA tool is palpable, marked by an exponential growth in customer engagement.

EazyERP's foundation is robust, encompassing collaborations with over 600 manufacturers and a network of 40,000 distributors that reaches roughly 4 million retailers. By merging with Recibo's state-of-the-art SFA solutions, they are poised to secure a significant market share while solidifying their presence not only in India but also in international territories such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, and South Africa.

Furthermore, the company has also flourished, building an impressive client roster featuring top brands in the Consumer Durable and Electronics, Building Material, and FMCG sectors, including luminaries such as Crompton, Reliance, General Mills, Bharat Petroleum, Philips, Haier, Syska, V-Guard, and Hindware.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the achieved success, Dharneesh B R, Founder of Recibo and now the Co-founder and COO of EazyERP, points out, "Our fusion not only illustrates our unswerving resolve to pioneer sales and distribution automation solutions but also positions us as frontrunners championing the revolution in the automation space."

As EazyERP uniquely offers a comprehensive suite that meticulously optimises every segment of the distribution chain, backed by Recibo's SFA finesse, they reinforce their commitment to being the exclusive provider of integrated solutions.

The Road Ahead

Looking to the future, the merged entity is intent on capturing even more significant market share, with extensive plans to grow their team and extend globally. The cultural alliance between EazyERP and Recibo is rooted in an ethos of innovation and unwavering dedication to client success. Together, they are set to offer an unrivalled suite of distribution solutions, further reinforcing EazyERP as the premier provider of an integrated automation suite.

