eBay India Participates In GJEPC's India International Jewellery Show (IIJS)

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: eBay, a global eCommerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, recently participated in India’s largest B2B gems and jewellery exhibition, India International Jewellery Show (IIJS). This show was organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of gem & jewellery trade in India, in Mumbai from 4th to 8th August this year.

This year, IIJS Premiere 2023 had an impressive lineup of 1850+ exhibitors, over 3000 stalls, and a gathering of more than 35,000 trade visitors hailing from 80+ countries.

The event hosted a gathering of domestic and international buyers, establishing itself as the primary platform for Indian jewellery sellers to connect with their customers. Over the event's duration, eBay showcased its offerings at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, providing insights to aspiring sellers about its offerings and how the platform can help facilitate their global expansion. Additionally, Neha Kejriwal, Category Head for Jewelry at eBay also participated in a seminar organised by GJEPC on the topic 'Understanding exports and shipping of small parcels for eCommerce business'. By participating in the event, the eCommerce giant took yet another step in its journey of helping entrepreneurs across the world reach out to global markets.

Currently eBay runs its Jewelry Authenticity Guarantee program for eligible jewelry based in the US. Sellers ship their products to an authentication team that certifies the product before shipping it to the buyer. For the program, eBay has collaborated with GIA, the trusted authority on diamonds, coloured stones and pearls.

Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories & Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade) at eBay, said, “India's thriving gems and jewellery industry offers great potential for sellers in international markets, making it a prime focus for eBay. Currently, our platform boasts thousands of Indian jewellery sellers who have successfully scaled their business. To further enhance this focus category's performance, we are enthusiastic about our ongoing association with GJEPC as an export partner at IIJS, breaking down barriers for cross-border ecommerce by offering a trusted global marketplace with 132 million buyers in more than 190 markets around the world."

By fostering collaborations with industry experts, eBay aims to continue providing sellers with exclusive resources, insights, and marketing opportunities for success in the market. In India, eBay’s vibrant marketplace sees sellers from categories such as Auto Parts & Accessories, Business & Industrial Goods, Clothing, Shoes and Accessories, Gems, Jewellery & Watches, Health & Beauty and Home Products.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly USD 74 billion of gross merchandise volume.

For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country’s export thrust, when India’s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 9000 members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor