EC-Council Releases CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report

Tampa (Florida) [US], July 10: EC-Council, creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, has unveiled its highly anticipated CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report a comprehensive analysis spotlighting the world's most accomplished ethical hackers and the transformative power of CEH certification on careers, industries, and national security.

This data- driven report offers an unfiltered view of how CEH is transforming individual careers and strengthening the global cybersecurity workforce's ability to counter the next generation of digital threats. To capture these dynamics, the CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report is organized around four key areas of impact: Career Advancement, Industry Recognition, Hands-On Proficiency, and Skills Gained.

The CEH Hall of Fame inductees were drawn from candidates who scored 90% or higher on the CEH certification exam. Following this initial benchmark, 460 finalists from 93 countries were shortlisted and further assessed on demonstrated leadership, real-world contributions, community engagement, innovation in mitigating emerging threats, and clear career progression. From this elite group, 100 professionals were inducted into the Hall of Fame, representing the forefront of ethical hacking excellence.

Drawing from the extensive experiences and professional journeys of the CEH Hall of Fame finalists and inductees, the report highlights the concrete career benefits and practical skills gained through the CEH program.

"This year's Hall of Fame showcases the extraordinary caliber of cybersecurity professionals shaping the future of global digital defense," said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. "These inductees have elevated ethical hacking to a strategic discipline, where their expertise not only protects critical systems but actively drives organizational growth, resilience, and trust. Their leadership exemplifies how technical excellence, and forward-thinking are now essential to navigating the digital world with confidence."

Key takeaways from the CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report:

- 100% of respondents reported increased respect and recognition in the workplace after earning the CEH.

- 100% said they would recommend CEH certification to peers.

- 99% affirmed that CEH had a positive impact on their careers.

- 99% found the virtual labs critical in developing real-world hacking skills.

- 97% confirmed CEH's effectiveness in addressing emerging threats and trends.

- 91% believe CEH gave them a competitive edge over other cybersecurity certifications.

Bavisi concluded, "The CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report not only reflects the incredible achievements of these professionals but also signals the growing influence of ethical hackers in shaping the future of cybersecurity. As these leaders continue to advance their expertise, they are setting new standards for the profession and ensuring organizations are prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world."

Looking ahead, EC-Council has expanded its forward-thinking vision by launching the Certified Ethical Hacker Powered with AI Capabilities program. Structured around the "Learn, Certify, Engage, and Compete" framework, this next-generation program integrates immersive labs, real-world simulations, and mapped pathways to more than 45+ cybersecurity job roles, ensuring professionals are prepared to defend against today's most sophisticated threats.

Get the Full CEH Hall of Fame 2025 Industry Report

Access the complete data-driven insights on how ethical hacking is driving career growth and strengthening global cyber resilience. Don't miss out - read the full report now!

Download the report here.

EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council's mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org.

