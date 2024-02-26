Ecamex - 2024 for Awareness About Electrical Safety a Grand Exhibition from 27th to 29th February, 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: The Electrical Contractors' Association of Maharashtra (ECAM), is organizing the grand exhibition "ECAMEX - 2024" for public awareness of electrical safety as part of its centenary celebrations. The exhibition will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Center (NESCO), Hall No. 2, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, from February 27 to 29, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm.

The inauguration of this exhibition will take place on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10 am, at the hands of Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Hon. Minister of State, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt. of India, with officials from various organizations such as Polycab, RR Kabel, GreatWhite, and many others in the electrical distribution and power industry attending the exhibition.

Be part of this exemplifying exhibition, register at

https://ecamex24.ngauge.co.in/Visitors/Visitor_registration.aspx, and secure your free entry.

The primary objective of the "ECAMEX - 2024" exhibition is to raise awareness about electrical safety to prevent electrical accidents and promote safety measures. Renowned national and international manufacturers and distributors in the electrical sector will participate, and expert lectures on various global standards in the electrical industry will be organized over the three days. Electrical contractors, builders, consultants, engineers, construction professionals, government officials, architects, customers, and engineering college students from across Maharashtra and beyond will attend this exhibition.

The exhibition will feature participation from generators, transformers, solar PVs, HV switchgears, UPSs stabilizers, wires, cables, switches, pipes, inverters, CTPTs, street light poles, feeder pillars, panels, lights, instruments, automation, and other product manufacturing companies. Organizations like Credai, CMA, EMA, COSMA, and IEEMA are supporting the exhibition. The Maratha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, trade associations, Mahavitaran, Tata Power, and Adani Electricity have also collaborated.

ECAM, with its rich and prestigious history of 100 years, is a global organization committed to continuous work in the field of electrical contracting. Under the able leadership of its President Mr. Waman Bhure, General Secretary Mr. Devang Thakur, Vice Presidents Mr. Umesh Rekhe, Treasurer Mr. Raosaheb Rakibe, Cooperative Directors Mr. Maruti Mali, Mr. Narendra Shindekar, Mr. Suresh Pote, Mr. Amey Kulkarni, Mr. Amol Kolapkar, Mr. Prakash Jadhav, and other officials. The organization is progressing day by day.

The main office of this organization is located in Mumbai, with five thousand members. The organization operates eight divisions in Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Nagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Western Maharashtra, Thane, and Konkan, where divisional offices are located. Government-approved electrical contractors primarily resolve customers electricity problems and raise awareness about electrical safety among customers are the main activities of this organization. ECAM consistently endeavors to spread the message of mandatory electrification through government-approved electrical contractors to the general public to avoid accidents.

