Echoes of Becoming: Neena Singh Unveils Her New Series at Bikaner House

New Delhi [India], November 7: Bikaner House, New Delhi, presents Echoes of Becoming, the fourteenth solo exhibition of contemporary artist Neena Singh, showcasing her latest body of abstract works that explore transformation, continuity, and the quiet yet powerful act of creation. On view from 8 to 17 November 2025, the exhibition brings together canvases that move between gesture and stillness, revealing the pulse of an inner world constantly evolving.

A Practice Rooted in Transformation

For more than two decades, Neena Singh has approached painting as an existential inquiry, a way of understanding what it means to live, feel, and become. Her new works build on this lifelong pursuit. "There is a compelling need within me to create something out of nothing, to turn silence, emptiness, or even uncertainty into form and energy," she says. Each canvas reflects this urge toward renewal: a gesture of resilience, a way of asserting presence, and a reminder that becoming is a continuous, unfolding process.

A Language of Colour, Breath, and Motion

Colour remains at the centre of Singh's artistic vocabulary. It expands and contracts like breath, sometimes intense and overwhelming, sometimes whisper-soft and translucent. Her shifting hues recall the atmospheric power of Turner's great works, where form dissolves into light and sensation. Yet Singh's abstraction is distinctly contemporary: it resists conclusion, refuses to settle, and invites viewers to linger in the thresholds of experience.

As artist and critic Aditya Shirke notes, Singh's canvases "hold the sensation of something in motion... a shifting field that refuses to be pinned down." These are not representations but enactments, spaces of flux where time feels elastic, stretched between memory and emergence.

A Journey of Faith, Intuition, and Inner Necessity

Singh describes her practice as an "inner necessity", a way of being that rises above reason. Her works echo the spontaneity of expressionism while remaining grounded in a deep intellectual richness shaped by her background in sociology, psychology, and decades of introspection.

According to art historian Dr. Pheroza J. Godrej, Singh's paintings are "invitations to explore themes of rejuvenation and the unseen forces shaping our world." The interplay of colour, light, and spontaneity creates emotional landscapes that feel both expansive and intimate, artworks that breathe, shift, and speak in their own voice.

Echoes of the Artist's Inner and Outer Worlds

The exhibition also reflects Singh's personal journey, growing up in small-town North India, navigating the constraints of patriarchy, and discovering art as a space of freedom and transcendence.

Her works are instinct-driven, stripped of cerebral weight, and rooted in a belief that art can reveal another world, even if only for a moment.

Rahul Kumar, former Editor (Arts), STIR, writes, "Her paintings are not simply objects; they are a sustained practice of life itself, always luminous, always in motion, reminding us that nothing is final. Everything is becoming."

Delhi: A Homecoming

Presenting Echoes of Becoming in Delhi marks a symbolic return for the artist. Singh studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has deep family roots in the city, and holds enduring personal memories here. "Bringing my work to Delhi feels like coming home, to a place that has shaped me profoundly," she says.

In many ways, this exhibition is both a continuation and a culmination, a circle completed and reopened.

Neena Singh is a self-taught artist with fourteen solo shows and numerous group exhibitions in India and abroad. She holds an MPhil and Doctorate from JNU, New Delhi, and previously served in the Indian Revenue Service for 34 years. Her works have received international acclaim and feature in prestigious collections such as Lalit Kala Akademi and RPG Art Foundation.

In 2023, she received the Woman Art Award in Berlin, and in 2024, the Artistic Excellence Award by The Global Art Centre, Mumbai.

Exhibition Details

Title: Echoes of Becoming

Artist: Neena Singh

Dates: 8 - 17 November 2025

Venue: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, India Gate, New Delhi

Timings: 11 AM - 7 PM (Open to Public)

Visitors are invited to experience a collection of paintings that are not fixed statements, but living, breathing spaces, luminous, rhythmic, and always in motion.

