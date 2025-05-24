ECI convenes National Conference of Counsels and CEOs to strengthen its legal framework

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, inaugurated the National Conference of Counsels representing the Election Commission of India at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

According to the official release, senior advocates from the Supreme Court of India and 28 High Courts, including the benches across the country, along with officials and 36 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all States/UTs, participated in the Conference.

This initiative aims to strengthen and reorient the Commission's legal framework to more effectively meet emerging challenges by achieving synergy.

The conference emphasised being non-adversarial and offering ample opportunities for hearing.

The day-long conference provided a vital platform for dialogue and exchange between the Commission and prominent legal professionals from across the country.

The strategic engagement marks a significant step by the Election Commission in aligning its legal resources with the dynamic landscape of electoral jurisprudence in India.

As per the ECI, the discussions focused on enhancing the preparedness, efficiency, and coordination of the Commission's legal team, with particular emphasis on issues related to election law, judicial proceedings, and legal reforms.

Through this interaction, the Commission sought to reinforce the effectiveness of its legal representation across various judicial forums.

On Friday, the Election Commission held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers at IIIDEM, New Delhi.

The conference was held to firm up and devise a roadmap for the IT initiatives of ECI.

ECI has already incubated a new initiative in 2025 to design and develop an Integrated Dashboard, ECINET, to provide a single-window access to all the relevant data required by all its stakeholders within the ambit of requisite legal provisions.

This unique initiative will unify all the ICT initiatives of ECI under a single umbrella, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor