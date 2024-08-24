e'clat Regenta - One of the Most Promising Anti-Aging Skincare for Women over 50 Launches in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: e'clat, a leader in luxury skincare, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, e'clat Regenta, specifically designed for women over 50. This advanced skincare product is set to redefine beauty for mature skin, offering a potent blend of ingredients that address the unique skincare needs of women in this age group.

e'clat Regenta: Redefining Skincare for Women Over 50

e'clat Regenta is more than just a skincare product; it's a comprehensive solution tailored for mature skin. As women age, their skin requires targeted care to maintain its health and radiance. e'clat Regenta is infused with powerful ingredients like EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor), Matrixyl, Retinol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and Ceramide. This proven blend works to reduce fine lines, boost collagen, enhance skin elasticity, and deeply hydrate, ensuring that women over 50 can enjoy a youthful, glowing complexion.

"We are excited to introduce e'clat Regenta to the Indian market," said Deepank Gupta, CEO at e'clat. "This product is specifically formulated to address the needs of women over 50, who deserve skincare that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. e'clat Regenta is our commitment to helping women embrace their age with confidence and beauty."

Key Ingredients and Benefits of e'clat Regenta

e'clat Regenta stands out due to its powerful combination of ingredients that work synergistically to rejuvenate and protect mature skin:

- EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor): Stimulates cell renewal, helping to repair and rejuvenate aging skin.

- Matrixyl: A potent peptide that promotes collagen production, reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles.

- Retinol: Accelerates skin cell turnover, improving texture and smoothing fine lines.

- Niacinamide: Enhances skin elasticity, evens out skin tone, and strengthens the skin barrier.

- Hyaluronic Acid: Provides deep hydration, keeping the skin plump and reducing the appearance of dryness.

- Ceramide: Reinforce the skin's natural barrier, protecting against environmental damage and locking in moisture.

Tailored for the Needs of Mature Skin

e'clat Regenta is designed with the specific needs of women over 50 in mind. As the skin matures, it becomes more prone to dryness, loss of elasticity, and deep-set wrinkles. e'clat Regenta's rich yet lightweight formula is non-greasy and quickly absorbed, making it ideal for daily use. This product is perfect for maintaining skin health and vitality, even as it naturally ages.

Availability and Pricing

e'clat Regenta is now available online via the official e'clat website and major e-commerce platforms. The product is priced at INR 1250, ensuring that premium skincare is accessible to women who value quality and results.

One can avail of a 20 % discount with coupon code mom20

About e'clat

e'clat is a globally recognized skincare brand known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a focus on developing products that cater to the diverse needs of different skin types and age groups, e'clat continues to be a trusted name in luxury skincare. After Vitamin C and Fadeout, The launch of e'clat Regenta in India underscores the brand's commitment to offering effective, luxurious skincare solutions for women over 50.

For more information,

visit www.eclatsuperior.com or

follow us on eclat superior

FAQs About e'clat Regenta

1. Why is e'clat Regenta specifically designed for women over 50?

e'clat Regenta is formulated with ingredients that address the specific challenges of mature skin, such as deep wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and dryness. It provides targeted care to help maintain a youthful appearance and skin health as women age.

2. How does e'clat Regenta benefit mature skin?

e'clat Regenta combines EGF, Matrixyl, Retinol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, and Ceramide to deeply hydrate, boost collagen production, smooth wrinkles, and enhance skin elasticity, all essential for maintaining youthful, vibrant skin in women over 50.

3. Can e'clat Regenta be used on sensitive skin?

Yes, e'clat Regenta is formulated to be gentle and effective on all skin types, including sensitive skin. The inclusion of ceramide helps strengthen the skin's natural barrier, reducing the risk of irritation.

4. How soon can I expect to see results with e'clat Regenta?

Most users notice improvements in skin hydration and texture within the first few weeks of consistent use. Significant anti-aging benefits, such as reduced fine lines and improved elasticity, typically become evident after 4-6 weeks of regular application.

5. Where can I purchase e'clat Regenta?

e'clat Regenta is available at major skin clinics across India and online through the official e'clat store, Amazon, Flipkart & Myntra.

