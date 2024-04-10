e’clat Unveils “Eternal Bright”, Revolutionizing Skincare with the Power of Glutathione

New Delhi (India), April 10: In a groundbreaking launch, e’clat, the award-winning skincare brand trusted by dermatologists and adored by celebrities for over a decade, is proud to introduce its latest innovation – the Eternal Bright Glutathione Skincare line. This new range is set to redefine beauty standards, combining the latest in scientific research with e’clat’s commitment to nurturing healthier, radiant skin.

Launch Event at National Fame Awards, Mumbai

The much-anticipated launch of Eternal Bright took place at the prestigious National Fame Awards in Mumbai, amidst the glamour and excitement of Bollywood’s finest. The event was graced by the presence of luminaries such as Dia Mirza, Amisha Patel, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Wahi, Sudhansu Pandey, Alka Yagnik, and many more, showcasing the brand’s strong connection with the world of celebrity and style.

A Scientific Breakthrough in Skincare

Eternal Bright is powered by the antioxidant prowess of Glutathione, often heralded as the “master antioxidant”. Backed by rigorous scientific research, this key ingredient is celebrated for its unparalleled ability to brighten, detoxify, and rejuvenate the skin, offering a comprehensive solution to the modern skincare enthusiast.

A Decade of Dermatological Excellence and Celebrity Adoration

For ten years, e’clat has stood at the forefront of skincare innovation, earning the trust of dermatologists worldwide and capturing the hearts of celebrities. Our commitment to quality, effectiveness, and safety has cemented our reputation as a leading force in the beauty industry.

Philosophy of Purity and Potency

Deepank Gupta, CEO of e’clat, shares the brand’s philosophy, stating, “At e’clat, we believe in the power of the right ingredients to unveil the true potential of one’s skin. Eternal Bright is a testament to our dedication to combining nature and science, ensuring that every drop nourishes, protects, and transforms the skin towards its healthiest, most radiant state.”

An Exclusive Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch of Eternal Bright, e’clat is thrilled to offer a special introductory promotion of 50% off across the entire range. This unprecedented offer is our way of thanking our loyal customers and welcoming new ones to experience the transformative power of Glutathione.

Where to Find Eternal Bright

The Eternal Bright Glutathione Skincare line is available exclusively on the e’clat website and leading market platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Embrace the future of skincare with e’clat and step into a world where beauty and science converge.

About e’clat:

e’clat, established a decade ago, has been at the vanguard of innovative skincare, blending cutting-edge science with natural ingredients to deliver unparalleled results. Trusted by skin care professionals and celebrities alike, e’clat continues to lead the industry with its commitment to creating healthier, more beautiful skin for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://www.eclatsuperior.com/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor