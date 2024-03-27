Eco-friendly and Revolutionary Innovation in Menstrual Comfort: Introducing Mahina Period Underwear

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 27: Eicher Goodearth Private Limited proudly introduces Mahina, a pioneering brand in women's menstrual management and intimate health products. We are thrilled to unveil our revolutionary Reusable, Leak-Proof Period Underwear range, which debuted in September 2023.

Mahina Period Underwear pioneers a new era in menstrual care with its innovative features and eco-conscious design. Each product is meticulously constructed to offer unparalleled absorbency and leak-proof protection, empowering women to navigate their menstrual cycles confidently and comfortably. Notably, Mahina stands as India's premier provider of bonded leak-proof absorbent underwear, setting a new standard in menstrual hygiene.

Product Highlights:

1) Pad-Free Convenience: Mahina Period Underwear eliminates the need for additional pads, tampons, or menstrual cups. Worn like regular underwear, Mahina offers a hassle -free period.

2) Enhanced Absorbency: The three-layered gusset is crafted from highly absorbent natural materials, efficiently wicking moisture, absorbing liquid, and securing it in place to prevent leaks. Its elongated design from front to back ensures uninterrupted sleep.

3) Innovative Bonding Technology: Our period underwear utilizes advanced bonding technology instead of traditional stitching, guaranteeing leak-proof seams and secure liquid containment.

4) Long-Term Reusability: Designed for durability, Mahina products are built to last up to 2 years or 100 washes, with stringent testing to ensure no bacterial contamination for complete protection.

5) Easy Maintenance: Cleaning is a breeze with a simple 3-step routine: rinse excess blood, machine or hand wash, and air dry for quick reuse.

7) Versatile Absorbency Options: Available in four absorbency levels - light (10ml), medium (25ml), heavy (40ml), and super heavy (50ml) - catering to diverse flow needs.

8) Extended Wear Comfort: With a wear duration of up to 12 hours, Mahina Period Underwear offers long-lasting comfort without the need for frequent changes or restroom visits.

8) Toxin-Free Assurance: Mahina prioritises user safety by conducting thorough testing and certification to ensure the absence of toxins, providing peace of mind and confidence in product safety.

India grapples with the daunting disposal of roughly 12.3 billion soiled disposable sanitary napkins every month. Comprised predominantly of plastic, these pads take an alarming 500-800 years to decompose entirely. Improper disposal methods, such as burning, flushing down toilets, or leaving them in open landfills, not only endanger the environment but also jeopardise the health of people.

"Mahina Period Underwear is a game changer for the Indian market," says Natasha Jamal, Founder and CEO of Mahina. "It is the most comfortable and effective solution for our period. We're excited to transform menstrual health in India, providing a planet and body-friendly alternative that prioritises performance, comfort and environmental consciousness."

Key Benefits of Mahina Period Underwear:

Ultimate Comfort: Crafted from soft, breathable fabrics, Mahina Period Underwear offers all-day comfort, allowing women to move freely and confidently during their menstrual cycle. Say goodbye to stains, rashes, and leaks.

Superior Absorbency: Mahina Period Underwear has developed an advanced technology for high absorbency, effectively capturing menstrual flow and preventing leaks for up to 12 hours. Its innovative bonded gusset ensures leak-proof protection from all sides, with an elongated front-to-back design.

Eco-conscious Design: Made from eco-friendly materials, Mahina Period Underwear is reusable for up to 100 washes, reducing reliance on disposable menstrual products and contributing to a healthier planet.

Stylish and Versatile: Available in 3 styles, 10 colours, 3 rises, and 4 absorbencies, Mahina Period Underwear offers women an array of choices and the ability to choose the right products for their individual needs.

Made in India: With our state-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing, we produce world-class quality products, tailored specifically for Indian women. Mahina is designed and engineered by women, for women - our products resonate deeply with our audience.

Mahina's products are certified, affirming our commitment to sustainability and product safety:

* Oeko-Tex Certified: Our innovative dyeing process uses 0% salt and reduces water usage by 50%, with sustainable dyes, chemicals, and salts.

* GRS Certified: We use recycled sewing thread, contributing to the circular economy.

* ISO 17025, NABL Accredited: Our products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are free from hazardous chemicals and maintain microbial cleanliness within safe limits.

* Biodegradable Certification (CIPET) and GRS : A portion of our packaging is certified as biodegradable and complies with global recycling standards.

These certifications underscore our dedication to environmental safety and product quality.

Promoting women's health and preserving the environment are pressing societal concerns. We must institute changes to provide every woman with the comfort and relief she deserves during her menstrual cycle. Moreover, as we strive to enhance environmental safety, taking incremental steps to reduce our reliance on non-biodegradable disposable products is crucial.

Mahina Period Underwear is now available on the Mahina website ( www.mahina.co ), Amazon, and Flipkart. Join the movement towards a more comfortable, confident, and eco-conscious period experience with Mahina Period Underwear.

About Mahina:

Mahina is a pioneering menstrual management brand dedicated to revolutionising women's intimate health products. With a commitment to innovation, comfort, environmental protection, and empowerment, Mahina strives to provide women in India with high-quality, performance-driven solutions for their menstrual needs. For more information, visit www.mahina.co.

Stay Connected with Mahina:

Get to know all about the product range at: www.mahina.co

Follow us on Instagram: @my.mahina

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/the-menstrual-waste-conundrum-in-india-and-why-its-proving-to-be-a-big-bloody-mess-for-sustainability/articleshow/104106414.cms?from=mdr

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373080/Mahina__Eicher_Goodearth.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor