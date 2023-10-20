Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Hospitality with Aggressive Expansion Plans

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Imagine a world in which you could stay in a luxurious but economical 3 star plus and, 2-star plus, good-quality hotel while being aware that your comfort comes with a commitment to sustainability. Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd., a subsidiary of Eco Hotels UK PLC, is on a mission to transform the hospitality landscape in India with a keen focus on sustainability, innovative construction technology, and ambitious expansion strategies.

With a core focus of operating and managing carbon net-zero hotels of its kind across India and operating 5000 rooms within the next five years, Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is making significant strides toward its goal. VK Tripathi, Executive Chairman of Eco Hotels India, mentioned, "Our cutting-edge EBOT (Enterprise-Build-Operate-Transfer) model, which leverages state-of-the-art 3D Volumetric construction technology, is set to take off by the middle of the upcoming year." It's a groundbreaking innovation set to revolutionize the way hotels are constructed in the country.

Tripathi added, "The company has embarked on discussions with various hotel owners to secure hotels on lease, and the responses we've received are nothing short of encouraging. This approach allows us to swiftly expand our presence." In parallel, Eco Hotels is strategically pursuing inorganic growth by actively engaging in discussions with hotel management companies that have approximately 1000 to 1,500 + hotel rooms under their operations. The primary aim is to secure full or substantial acquisitions of these companies and subsequently remodel the hotels under their management to match them with the renowned brands operating in the mid segment.

This strategic move positions the hotels to compete effectively with established mid-segment hotel brands operating in India. Eco Hotels is dedicated to introducing a new brand in three star plus and two-star plus segment, underscoring their robust loyalty to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

But Eco Hotels doesn't stop at the lease model and brand transformation. Tripathi said, "We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of UP under the Invest UP scheme. This collaboration aims us to construct and operate 10 hotels in various cities of UP within the next five years, with construction work expected to commence by the end of the upcoming year."

Leveraging their technological prowess, Eco Hotels can construct a hundred-room hotel within one year, as opposed to the three to four years required by conventional construction technologies. This innovative approach not only promises better returns on investment for stakeholders but also reduces the need for extensive repairs and maintenance. It's noteworthy that the new built Eco Hotels to be operated under EBOT model associated with the development of 3D volumetric construction technology in India, a groundbreaking innovation set to revolutionize the way hotels are constructed in the country.

With their commitment to sustainability, cutting-edge construction methods, and ambitious expansion plans in partnership with the Government of UP, Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd. is well on its way to redefining the hospitality industry in India, offering guests a greener, more sustainable, and luxurious experience.

VK Tripathi and his team are trailblazers, are set to redefine the industry's future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor