Eco Recycling Reports 98 per cent Surge in Standalone Q1 FY25 Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's first and one of the leading professional E-waste Management Company today announced its Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 31st June 2024 (Q1 FY25)

Commenting on the performance, B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, "Our performance this quarter is an outcome of the acceptance of responsible recycling and stricter implementation of the Rules. Keeping the above factors in focus, we have consistently invested in cutting-edge technologies and have fostered a culture of innovation and compliance with international standards. This has enabled us to expand our service offerings, enhance efficiency and higher profitability.

As India places greater emphasis on the recycling of critical minerals, Ecoreco has been at the forefront, ensuring that valuable resources are recovered and reused efficiently. Our recent expansion in e-waste and Li-ion batteries recycling, underscores our dedication to supporting the nation's Critical Mineral Mission.

We believe that recycling is the cornerstone of circularity, and our efforts contribute directly to securing the precious and rare metals which are vital for the success of PIL scheme. The alignment of our operations with the government's EPR framework further strengthens our role as a key partner for global brands in meeting their sustainability goals.

The year-on-year growth in revenues and profitability highlights the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and our commitment to delivering value. As we move forward, we are confident that our comprehensive approach to E-waste management will continue to generate positive outcomes for both our clients and the environment."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor