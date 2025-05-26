Eco Recycling Reports Robust 103% Surge in Q4 FY25 EBITDA

VMPL

Eco Recycling Limited (BSE: ECORECO), India's pioneering and leading professional e-waste management company has published its audited financial results for Q4 and FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

* Consolidated - Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 9.50 Cr, YoY growth of 24.02%

* EBITDA of Rs 6.69 Cr, YoY growth of 103.34%

* EBITDA Margin of 70.42%, YoY change of 2,747 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 2.20 Cr, YoY growth of 33.33%

* Net Profit Margin of 23.16%, YoY change of 162 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.19, YoY growth of 38.37%

Consolidated - FY25

* Total Income of Rs 46.30 Cr, YoY growth of 31.27%

* EBITDA of Rs 33.32 Cr, YoY growth of 40.59%

* EBITDA Margin of 71.97%, YoY change of 477 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 23.38 Cr, YoY growth of 28.32%

* Net Profit Margin of 50.50%, YoY change of -116 Bps

* EPS of Rs 12.12, YoY growth of 28.39%

Standalone - Q4 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 10.84 Cr, YoY growth of 26.64%

* EBITDA of Rs 8.05 Cr, YoY growth of 87.65%

* EBITDA Margin of 74.26%, YoY change of 2,415 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 3.11 Cr, YoY growth of 16.04%

* Net Profit Margin of 28.69%, YoY change of -262 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.60, YoY growth of 15.94%

Standalone - FY25

* Total Income of Rs 46.56 Cr, YoY growth of 42.69%

* EBITDA of Rs 33.56 Cr, YoY growth of 59.05%

* EBITDA Margin of 72.08%, YoY change of 741 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 23.33 Cr, YoY growth of 44.01%

* Net Profit Margin of 50.11%, YoY change of 46 Bps

* EPS of Rs 12.09, YoY growth of 44.10%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. B K Soni, Chairman & Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, "We are pleased to report yet another quarter of strong growth and operational excellence. With our current processing capacity at 31,200 MTPA, this quarter marked significant milestonesnot just in financial performance but in industry recognition. Honoured with the 2024 HURUN Award and praised by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on Mann Ki Baat, we are proud to see our legacy of sustainability and innovation in e-waste management being nationally recognized. The industry is at a pivotal inflection point, driven by the exponential rise in AI-led digital infrastructure and a global push toward sustainability. AI data centres are expected to contribute significantly to the surge in e-waste in the coming years, even as a very small fraction of global e-waste is currently being recycled.

Recognizing this urgent challenge, the Indian government is actively fostering the formalization of e-waste recycling through measures such as Viability Gap Funding and PLI scheme to boost mineral recovery and reduce import dependence. Recent policy directions validate our pioneering role in circular economy practices, and our innovations like the SmartER app, door-to-door collection, and integration of informal workers have been acknowledged as benchmarks for scalable impact. With a conducive regulatory environment and rising global awareness, the e-waste management sector is poised for rapid and responsible growth. At Eco Recycling, we are fully aligned with these emerging demands. As pioneers in the circular economy, we remain committed to driving both environmental impact and long-term value."

Recent Key Updates:

Recognition & Leadership

* Won 2024 HURUN Award; lauded by PM on Mann Ki Baat for circular economy work. Setting up advanced mineral recovery facility; remains debt-free.

