Ecode Dash CEO, Jyoti Mishra, Honored as International Software Development CEO of the Year 2024, India

New Delhi [India], January 10: Ecode Dash is proud to announce a monumental achievement as its founder and CEO, Jyoti Mishra, has been honored with the prestigious title of "International Software Development CEO of the Year 2024, India" by CEO Monthly, a globally recognized publication by AI Global Media.

This award is a recognition of Jyoti Mishra's exceptional leadership and her tireless efforts in steering Ecode Dash to a prominent position among leading companies in its sector. Her strategic vision and zeal for innovation have pushed the company to phenomenal growth, making it a trusted partner for businesses across various regions.

But that's not all. Ecode Dash has also been named among the India 500 Most Promising IT Companies of 2024, solidifying its position as a top contender in the global IT industry.

Ecode Dash Further Expands Its Global Reach to the USA

The company has firmly established its presence in India, the Middle East, and Europe, and this year marks its expansion into the USA. From Web and Mobile App Development to Cloud Computing, Staff Augmentation, Product Development, Machine Learning and SAP Programming, Ecode Dash's expertise continues to empower businesses to adapt, innovate, and excel.

MERN, Java, Python, Node.js, Salesforce, SAP, and MySQL are some of the core technologies utilized by the company, supported by skilled database developers. The team comprises dedicated professionals focused on providing superior IT solutions. For remote developer hiring, Ecode Dash boasts a network of over 50,000 skilled professionals and a swift five-day hiring process. They deliver efficient services across 5+ time zones and offer a free 24-hour trial.

"Looking back on 2024, it has been a year of significant growth and achievement for Ecode' Dash," said Jyoti Mishra. We've been expanding into new markets, building strong partnerships, and advancing our services to meet the growing needs of our clients. The hard work and determination of our team have been the driving force behind our success. We're excited about what the future holds as we continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results."

Furthermore, Ecode Dash proudly participated in the world-renowned GITEX Global 2024, held from October 14 to 18 in Dubai. This marked the company's first appearance at the iconic tech exhibition, recognized as a hub of innovation and collaboration. Dubai's thriving tech ecosystem served as the perfect environment to foster the company's latest phase of innovation and partnerships.

Established in 2021 and based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Ecode Dash is one of the fastest-growing IT companies in India. By combining technical expertise and innovative thinking, they provide businesses with solutions that enable them to achieve operational efficiency and sustainable growth. Unlike others, the company prioritizes commitments over targets. They offer 24/7 customer support and three months of free maintenance service, assuring the highest quality and reliability of IT solutions.

